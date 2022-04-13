Yankees start the season relying on erratic offense

The Yankees have gotten off to a precious start to the MLB season, with lots of hopes pinned on their top-heavy lineup to generate runs.

While the team boasts some of the best hitters in baseball — like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, the rest of their lineup is far less fearsome, and hasn’t compensated when their star teammates slump.

Judge has seen 20 plate appearances, while recording just 5 hits and no RBIs. He’s also struck out 5 times.

Disappointed Yankee fans began hurling boos at the team during their second straight loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on April 11, with fans particularly mad at Judge, who is in the midst of a well-publicized contract dispute with New York’s front office.

“It’s not rare,” Judge said. after the game. “I’ve been hearing it since [2016]. It’s nothing new.”

“I’m not worried about it,” said manager Aaron Boone. “Judgie’s got plenty of support out there.”

Nevertheless, the team bounced back on Tuesday with a shutout win of their own against Toronto, beating the team from Canada 4–0.

Thus far, Stanton and Judge still lead the team in hits, while newly-resigned Anthony Rizzo has tied Stanton for the home run lead with 2.

Rizzo, who came back to the team after much speculation about replacing him, has recorded 6 RBIs this year, including a clutch walk-off on Opening Day — giving fans hope that the first baseman will continue to be another needed-bat in the lineup.

The season remains young, but the team has many holes to fill if they hope to keep up with the AL East rivals.