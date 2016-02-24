Quantcast
Yankees top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline

February 24, 2016
MLBPipeline.com released its top 30 prospect lists for the AL East on Tuesday. Here’s where the Yankees up-and-comers rank:

1. Jorge Mateo, SS

2. Aaron Judge, OF

3. Gary Sanchez, C

4. James Kaprielian, RHP

5. Wilkerman Garcia, SS

6. Dustin Fowler, OF

7. Domingo Acevado, RHP

8. Tyler Wade, SS/2B

9. Rob Refsnyder, 2B

10. Ian Clarkin, LHP

11. Jacob Lindgren, LHP

12. Luis Torrens, C

13. Ben Gamel, OF

14. Hoy Jun Park, SS

15. Miguel Andujar, 3B

16. Drew Finley, RHP

17. Mason Williams, OF

18. Slade Heathcott, OF

19. Brady Lail, RHP

20. Jordan Montgomery, LHP

21. Chance Adams, RHP

22. Cale Coshow, RHP

23. Kyle Holder, SS

24. Jeff Degano, LHP

25. James Pazos, LHP

26. Bryan Mitchell, RHP

27. Leonardo Molina, OF

28. Thairo Estrada, 2B/SS

29. Donny Sands, 3B

30. Trey Amburgey, OF

