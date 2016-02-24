Yankees top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline

MLBPipeline.com released its top 30 prospect lists for the AL East on Tuesday. Here’s where the Yankees up-and-comers rank:
1. Jorge Mateo, SS
2. Aaron Judge, OF
3. Gary Sanchez, C
4. James Kaprielian, RHP
5. Wilkerman Garcia, SS
6. Dustin Fowler, OF
7. Domingo Acevado, RHP
8. Tyler Wade, SS/2B
9. Rob Refsnyder, 2B
10. Ian Clarkin, LHP
11. Jacob Lindgren, LHP
12. Luis Torrens, C
13. Ben Gamel, OF
14. Hoy Jun Park, SS
15. Miguel Andujar, 3B
16. Drew Finley, RHP
17. Mason Williams, OF
18. Slade Heathcott, OF
19. Brady Lail, RHP
20. Jordan Montgomery, LHP
21. Chance Adams, RHP
22. Cale Coshow, RHP
23. Kyle Holder, SS
24. Jeff Degano, LHP
25. James Pazos, LHP
26. Bryan Mitchell, RHP
27. Leonardo Molina, OF
28. Thairo Estrada, 2B/SS
29. Donny Sands, 3B
30. Trey Amburgey, OF