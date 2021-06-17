Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Yankees

Yankees trade Mike Ford to Rays for cash, PTBNL

By
0
comments
Posted on
Mike Ford Yankees
Mike Ford has been traded to the Rays.
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees announced on Thursday afternoon that they traded infielder Mike Ford to the Tampa Bay Rays for cash considerations and a player to be named later.

Ford will report to Triple-A Durham and added to the Rays’ 40-man roster. To make room for him, Tampa placed pitcher Tyler Glasnow on the 60-day injured list after partially tearing his UCL — an injury he blamed on MLB’s foreign-substance crackdown.

The 28-year-old had failed to live up to initial promising expectations that he created during the 2019 season, when he batted .259 with 12 home runs and 25 RBI with a .909 OPS in 50 games. He was a gift for a Yankees team that had been ravaged by injuries and still won 100 games. 

But over the last two years, Ford’s numbers have plummeted, batting just .134 with five home runs and 16 RBI in a combined 51 games. 

Seeing time at first base this season as Luke Voit has battled injuries this season, Ford recorded just five hits in his previous 51 plate appearances before the Yankees designated him for assignment earlier this week.

Despite the struggles, there will be a certain amount of intrigue with Ford going to the Rays. Not only are they a divisional opponent that the Yankees are chasing, but the Rays have shown a brilliant track record of getting the most out of reclamation projects or write-offs from other organizations. 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC