Yankees Injury update: Domingo German successful in first rehab start

It’s a step in the right direction for Domingo German and his return from injury.

The Yankees pitcher threw three innings of scoreless baseball in his first rehab assignment start for Single-A Tampa. German has been dealing with a right shoulder impingement since Spring Training.

German allowed just one hit in the outing, which came in the top of the third on a line drive by Chris Burke.

New York is unsure how they’ll utilize German once he does return, which could see him take a spot in the rotation or come out of the bullpen. A starter role could be in the cards for German, who made 18 starts for the Bombers last season and went 4-5 with a 4.58 ERA.

The Yankees have 30 days to put German back on the roster barring any setbacks.

Manager Aaron Boone told reporters in Tampa Bay that the team was waiting to see how German did in his first rehab start before they started to formulate a plan.

“No, nothing yet. This is a big one, obviously, starting a rehab assignment and getting in a real game,” Boone said, according to the New York Daily News. “And hopefully that goes well. Then we’ll move on from there.”

The Yankees returned to the Bronx on Thursday for a four-game series with the Houston Astros and Right-hander Albert Abreu, who was claimed off waivers from the Kansas City Royals, was expected to be in the New York bullpen.

For more coverage of the New York Yankees, head to amNY.com.

New York had to make a roster move to accommodate Abreu being on the roster and announced that they had optioned righty Clarke Schmidt to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Thursday morning. Clarke was one of the Yankees relievers who had minor league options in their contracts.

Additionally, Aroldis Chapman will begin a rehab assignment over the weekend in Double-A Sommerset. He has been dealing with an Achilles injury.