Yankees will make decision on what’s next for DJ LeMahieu injury in coming days

DJ LeMahieu was still dealing with inflammation in his toe on Tuesday as he missed his third consecutive game for the Yankees, and manager Aaron Boone was hoping to have a decision on what he will do with the New York infielder in the coming days.

It has become the latest headache for a Yankees team that has struggled since the All-Star break and has not won a series in the month of August. LeMahieu had undergone an MRI on Monday which revealed inflammation.

Boone didn’t have any new information on his LeMahieu’s status ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

“He’s kind of waiting on a second opinion,” Boone said. “Talking to him today it does feel like the last couple of days being down has helped him, so I am hopeful for tomorrow, but we’ll see.”

The Yankees skipper said that he had been taking medicine and they had been “doing some things orthotics and shoe-wise” to try and mitigate the injury LeMahieu had been a part of the Yankees’ success this year batting .279 this season and having a .381 on-base percentage.

His 43 RBIs this year are also tied for fifth on the team.

He has been one of the best contact hitters on the Yankees roster and his absence couldn’t come at a worse time for the Bombers. They have gone 8-15 since the break in July and struggled to produce runs outside of the long ball.

While Boone said he was hoping for good news, a stint on the injured list wasn’t ruled out for LehMahieu by the Yankees manager during his pregame briefing.

“We’ll probably make that decision sometime tomorrow or the next day of saying yeah it’s beneficial to take the next seven days or so or we’re ready to go,” Boone said. “I really don’t have a lean either way on it other than I’m holding out some hope that he can be in there tomorrow.”