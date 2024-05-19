New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge, right, is congratulated by Juan Soto, left, after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The Yankees are in seventh heaven after their seventh-straight win Sunday, as they completed sweeping the cellar-dwelling Chicago White Sox with a 7-2 victory at the Stadium.

Aaron Judge and Jon Berti homered into Yankee Stadium’s right field short porch, and Carlos Rodón (5-2) won his third straight start for the Bronx Bombers, who are now an AL-best 33-15.

The Yankees are scalding hot, having won 13 of their last 15, and amid their longest winning streak since Sept. 18-25, 2022. Sunday’s sweep of the lowly White Sox, an AL-worst 14-33, was their fourth such sweep this season — matching the total they had all of last year.

“I love the way these guys are playing, and I love the way they’ve come together. And I love their focus and purpose for playing right now,” Yankees skipper Aaron Boone said of his squad. “That’s what we gotta make sure we maintain, and keep putting that foot on the gas.”

Berti put the Yankees ahead 5-2 with a three-run homer in the fourth against Chris Flexen (2-4), an opposite-field drive on a cutter into the first row of the right-center seats above the former auxiliary scoreboard. The 366-foot drive was Berti’s first since the Yankees acquired him from Miami late in spring training and would have been a home run only at Yankee Stadium and at Cincinnati, according to Statcast.

Judge followed a walk to Juan Soto in the fifth by lining a first pitch from Flexen into the first row. The 339-foot shot would not have been a homer at any other big league ballpark, according to Statcast.

It was Judge’s seventh homer in his last 13 games.

The lower half of the order also contributed big for the Bronx Bombers, as New York’s Nos. 5-9 batters — Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, Jose Trevino and Berti — were 7 for 15 with five RBIs.

Trevino hit a tying, two-run single in the second after picking off Zach Remillard at third to end the top half as the Yankees appealed a call that Martín Maldonado had checked his swing on an 0-2 pitch.

Rodón (5-2) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings against the team that selected him third overall in the 2014 amateur draft. He struck out six and walked two.

The competition gets a little tougher for the Yankees Monday night, when the Seattle Mariners come to town for a four-game set. Right-hander Marcus Stroman will be looking for his fourth win of the year; he’ll face Seattle RHP Logan Gilbert.