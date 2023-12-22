Yoshinobu Yamamoto to Dodgers: Mets lose out on ace despite offering same 12-year, $325 million deal

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Los Angeles Dodgers continued one of the most remarkable offseasons in Major League Baseball history late Thursday night with the signing of Japanese superstar ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year, $325 million deal.

While also having to pay nearly a $51 million posting fee to Yamamoto’s former team in Japan, the Orix Buffaloes, the deal includes a pair of opt-outs, a $50 million signing bonus, and no deferred money, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

This is the Dodgers’ third major acquisition in the last 10 days. They rocked the baseball world by signing Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million deal which included $680 million in deferred payments. That gave them the flexibility to acquire another ace in Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays and quickly sign him to a five-year, $136.5 million pact before getting Yamamoto.

The 25-year-old right-hander’s deal eclipses New York Yankees ace and reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole’s deal for the richest contract given to a starting pitcher (and only a starting pitcher) in MLB history by $1 million.

The Mets came up with an identical 12-year, $325 million deal for Yamamoto’s services — the club desperate for an ace — but only offered one opt-out rather than the Dodgers’ two, per multiple reports. This after Steve Cohen visited Yamamoto in Japan last month and hosted him at his home for dinner on Saturday.

The Yankees, who were constantly rumored to be the favorite, came in significantly lower with a $300 million deal, per Passan. They also had a pair of meetings with the three-time Sawamura Award winner.

Both New York clubs are now forced to pivot to fill out the remainder of their starting rotation.

