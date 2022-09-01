Youthful Giants’ secondary looks to make the most out of 2022 season

The New York Giants are a team that made several changes throughout the organization in the 2022 off-season. A new front office has brought forth a new vision, and a new coaching staff is tasked with getting the players ready to execute the said vision.

Part of a team in the early stages of a rebuild is seeing what you have in young talent already on the roster. No position group represents that more than the group of defensive backs in New York.

While the Giants house solid veterans like Xavier McKinney and Adoree Jackson, other players like Julian Love and Darnay Holmes are expected to succeed in bigger roles for the 2022 season.

“I would say just being a better communicator. Being in this defense the nickel (corner) is something that holds this defense up.” Holmes said after practice.

For Darnay Holmes, the new defensive system under Wink Martindale requires solid corners both on the outside and in the slot. Holmes is expected to start as the slot corner for the Giants in 2022, and with that, the task of guarding some of the more challenging receivers in the game today.

Holmes understands the importance of his position but is also looking to perfect his craft by looking at others in his position around the league.

“I’d say Kenny Moore is top dog and an influential figure. Outside of that, there are a lot of guys who originated with it. Having an understanding of this position is something you need to be fluid at.”

Pro Football Focus rated Kenny Moore as the top slot corner in the game today. With a young core of defensive backs, Holmes also acknowledged the help that past players like Logan Ryan brought to the group as well.

“It was definitely a blessing. He was the top dog when the nickel position was starting to be presented as its own thing.” Holmes added.

Ryan is no longer with the Giants now. With that, players like Aaron Robinson, and Holmes entering larger roles on the roster, the need for veteran leadership is paramount.

Adoree Jackson has only been in New York for one full season but as a six-year veteran of the game, he understands the need for a corner to take a game-by-game approach.

“I try to give advice as wanted. Being a player, you don’t want to hear something all the time, but I try to give those tidbits. The young guys we do have are straight ballers and I love how they come out here and compete every day.” Jackson said.

One of the young guys Jackson mentioned was third-round rookie Cor’Dale Flott. While Darnay Holmes is expected to man the slot this season, Flott has performed well through three preseason contests and is expected to be used both outside and behind Holmes.

The rookie is just looking to soak up his first season in the NFL.

“Just to be dependable. Be able to make plays and win games as a team.” Flott said.

The Giants are a young team that is looking to make headway in their first season under new management. While expectations are low for the Giants in 2022, the goal of winning games, and changing the culture of the team isn’t lost on some of the top captains and leaders on the roster as well.

“There’s an urgency to change this team and for the better, and I think that’s kind of what you see

with this group we have.” Julian Love added Tuesday after practice.

As New York’s culture begins to shift, the play of the young corners in the secondary could very well determine just how good the 2022 Giants end up being.

For more New York Giants news, turn to AMNY.com