Quantcast
Zack Britton injury: Latest on Yankees reliever's elbow | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Yankees

Zack Britton injury: Latest on Yankees reliever’s elbow

By
0
comments
Posted on
Zack Britton Yankees
Yankees reliever Zack Britton
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are awaiting the results of an MRI that was taken Monday on reliever Zack Britton’s sore elbow, manager Aaron Boone disclosed on Tuesday morning. 

On Sunday, the southpaw and one of the marquee arms of the Yankees’ bullpen began experiencing discomfort in the area following a bullpen session. 

“As much as we always look to April 1, that’s one day,’’ Boone said (h/t NorthJersey.com). “The biggest thing is we want to get this diagnosed properly, treated properly, and get Brit in the best place to be at his best.

“I don’t want to speculate too much on a timeline when I really don’t have an idea right now.’’

The UCL has not been impacted, which all but rules out something major like Tommy John surgery, which is comforting for a Yankees team that has been bitten by the injury bug plenty of times over the last few seasons.

Preparing for his third full season with the Yankees, Britton has become one of the club’s most reliable late-inning options. Since the start of the 2019 season, the 33-year-old has a 1.90 ERA with a 1.108 WHIP with 69 strikeouts in 80.1 innings pitched.

Britton, nor any of the Yankees’ big relievers such as Aroldis Chapman and Chad Green, have appeared in a spring-training game this exhibition season as Boone made it clear that he is going to take it easy with them.

“Just trying to be a little wise and slow play our higher-leverage relievers as far as game action [this spring],” Boone said last week. “We’re trying to be mindful of all the things we talk about with our starting pitchers with innings and coming off of last season, we want to mindful of that with our relievers as well.

“There’s a good chance we might hold some of those guys back and keep them in controlled environments with live BP’s.”

Both Chapman and Green are expected to appear during the Yankees’ spring-training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, according to Boone. Meanwhile, Britton’s preseason process was delayed after he dealt with COVID-19 back in January. 

 

 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC