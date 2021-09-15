amNY Weekender | 7 things to do in New York City, Sept. 17-19

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Friday, Sept. 17

A Busy Bronx: Enjoy live entertainment while raising money for charity at A Busy Bronx. Hosted by the Bronx Brewery in collaboration with Stay Busy Podcast with Armon Sadler, A Busy Bronx is a curated showcase of local creative talent including singers, rappers, spoken-word artists, small biz/entrepreneurs, and more that all can enjoy. The Bronx Brewery & Empanology, 865 East 136th Street, Bronx. 6 p.m. Free.

East Village Pub Crawl: Looking to explore the East Village bar scene? Take part in the East Village Pub Crawl! The starting location will be confirmed after you book your spot and you will go on a journey throughout the neighborhood to enjoy different bars and pubs. East Village, Manhattan. 7:30 p.m. $22.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Vaccinated 30s Speed Dating & Singles Mixer: Looking to get back into the dating scene now that New York City is opening back up? This mixer is specifically for New Yorkers in their 30s who have been vaccinated, so you can mix and mingle with your fellow 30-somethings that are also putting themselves out there. M Social Rooftop, 226 W 52nd St., Manhattan. 6 p.m. $25.

Bronx Night Market: The Night Market is back at night once again! The Bronx Night Market has been proudly serving the Bronx, Upper Manhattan and Westchester County for years. Come by and check out the 20+ vendors and support local businesses in your neighborhood while enjoying a plethora of family-friendly activities. 1 Fordham Plaza, Bronx. 4 to 10 p.m. Free to enter.

Screening of “Halloween”: We’re headed into spooky season once again, what better way to kick it off than with a horror movie? Head over to Brooklyn to watch as Laurie Strode faces her final confrontation with Michael Myers, who has been haunting her for decades. 1 Oak St, Brooklyn. Doors open at 10 p.m., movie starts at 11 p.m. Single seat $19.49, $55 per car.

Sunday, Sept. 19

Ode to the Black Fiddler Music Festival: Ode to the Black Fiddler Music Festival is returning to the Bronx for its fifth year of live string music. The event will showcase incredible musicians across several genres with lots of brews and food from the brewery to enjoy. The Bronx Brewery & Empanology, 865 East 136th Street, Bronx. 12 p.m. Free.

Improv Everywhere: Surrounding: Improv Everywhere brings unexpected performances for all ages in public spaces that are meant to

“cause a scene” in the best way possible. The one-of-a-kind show requires a smartphone so make sure yours is charged! New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx. 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. Free with cost of admission to the garden.