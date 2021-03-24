amNY Weekender: 8 things to do in New York City | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Friday, March 26

Superchief Gallery NFT: Be one of the first guests at Superchief Gallery’s newest location and the world’s first physical NFT gallery space. The inaugural exhibition made possible through a partnership with Blackdove will showcase rotating NFT artwork by 300 artists on high-resolution 4k commercial grade screens, ready to hang in your home or workspace. The gallery will also operate as a Carbon Negative Platform. 56 East 11th St. Through May 25, 2021. Daily from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Free.

Unleashed LGBTQ: Register for this virtual weekend event that brings together and connects brands, entertainers along with LGBTQ professionals and insiders to learn and share about the latest products, services and campaigns entering the LGBTQ market. The weekend lineup features interviews with activists, celebrities, politicians, fashion shows, daily happy hours and other don’t miss events. Virtual. March 25 through March 27. Free (reservations required; open to adults 18 years and older).

The FRIENDS Experience: Get ready to reenact all of your favorite FRIENDS moments, again — the beloved FRIENDS Experience that made its New York City debut in 2019 is back and better! Now in a new, two-story, flagship location, fans will be able to step inside the world of FRIENDS through 18 rooms of interactive experiences of fresh props, costumes and scenes like never before. A fully functioning Central Perk will also be on-site (stop by daily starting at 7 a.m. for coffee, pastries and desserts). 130 East 23rd St. Check online for varying hours of operation. Reservations required (tickets online starting at $45).

Saturday, March 27

She Will Change The World Art Show: Visit City Point in Downtown Brooklyn this weekend to continue celebrating Women’s History Month with She Will Change The World art show curated by Da Spot. The exhibition will feature work by eight female artists including Muva Gld, Afrocentric Keyy, Catalyst, Snavien, Twelve2Haiku, Ms.JJ and Beth Brown. City Point (445 Albee Square), Brooklyn. March 27 and March 28 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free.

The Flag Project: Stop by Rockefeller Center this weekend and celebrate New York City’s diversity, energy, endurance and imagination while viewing the latest Flag Project installation. The display will include 83 photographs on eight-foot by five-foot flags surrounding the Rink at Rockefeller that showcase pictures of New York City’s faces, objects and textures. 600 5th Ave. Through April 30, 2021. Free.

Sunday, March 28

Welcome Spring Scavenger Hunt & Seed Swap: Bring the whole family to Old Stone House (OSH) this Sunday for a springtime scavenger hunt! Find all the hidden pictures to claim your take-home prize. Director of OSH Gardens, Sam Lewis, will also facilitate a neighborhood seed swap so bring your favorite seeds or cuttings and trade with someone else to bring diversity to your home garden. Old Stone House in J.J. Byrne Playground (336 3rd St), Brooklyn. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Free (donations accepted).

19th Century American Women Writers Virtual Event: Tune-in online for a series of short story readings written by 19th-century American “women who dared.” The stories read and chosen by Museum Historian Ann Haddad will reveal the harsh realities of these women’s lives inside and outside of the home. Let’s honor these inspiring female writers who defied the status-quo and made the male domain of literature a place for women too! Virtual (Stream on Merchant’s House Museum Facebook or YouTube pages). 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Free.

Breathing Pavilion Sculpture: Take a minute to pause and reflect on the tumultuous past year we’ve had at Breathing Pavilion, an outdoor, immersive sculpture by artist Ekene Ijeoma. The installation, created in the context of COVID-19 and in observation of racial injustice throughout America, provides a calm sanctuary for viewers and a place to breathe. The exhibition is also hosting a weekly music series every Tues. at 6 p.m. The Plaza at 300 Ashland, Brooklyn. Through May 11, 2021. Free.