amNY Weekender: Ten things to do in New York City | amNewYork

Friday, Jan. 15

Free Socially Distant Stand-up Comedy: Head over to the Three Monkeys this weekend for some free, socially distant in-person comedy. The Speakeasy Courtyard Comedy Show is complete with a full bar, food and heat lamps, plus it’s in a covered courtyard so it will take place rain or shine. Seating is limited, so be sure to get there early. 6:30 and 8 p.m., 236 West 54th Street, Manhattan.

The Civil Rights Movement in NYC Student Workshop: Students in grades 7-12 can join in this virtual workshop to learn more about New York City’s role in the Civil Rights Movement. Hosted by the Museum of the City of New York, participants will learn about Civil Rights activists in New York, including Ella Baker, Milton Galamison, Bayard Rustin, Malcolm X, Stokely Carmichael (Kwame Ture), and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The event is free, but space is limited and preregistration is required. 1:30 p.m., free, virtual.

‘Speakeasies of NYC: A Tale of Crime, Creativity, and Celebration’ Webinar: Ever wonder about New York City’s history with speakeasies? Adventure Club is hosting a special webinar that dives into the roaring 20s and how men’s only clubs evolved into cosmopolitan watering holes. Preregistration is required, tickets are $10. 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 16

Virtual Fitness Class: Start your day off strong with an at-home virtual fitness class. Hosted by Ashley Nicole of RA Warrior Fitness, this class with have you feeling empowered and motivated for the rest of your day, all while having chances to win free prizes. It is free to participate, however you must preregister ahead of time. A $5 donation is suggested. 8:30 a.m., virtual.

MLK Day of Service: West Farms Street Tree Care: In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the NYC Parks Department is hosting many events over the weekend giving New Yorkers a chance to give back. Head over to the Bronx to help care for street trees. Space is limited and registration is required. 9 a.m., Bryant Ave. and East Tremont Ave., Bronx.

Cabin Fever Reliever- Candle Making: Take a break from isolation and head out to Historic Richmond Town to break the cabin fever. This candle making workshop is a great activity for adults and kids alike, and you get to keep your candles at the end. Tickets range from $40-50 per group, up to six people. 2 p.m., Historic Richmond Town – 3rd County Courthouse, 449 Clarke Ave.

Discussion | George Clooney and Creative Team Discuss Sci-Fi Drama “The Midnight Sky”: Join George Clooney virtually as he discusses his latest film “The Midnight Sky.” Clooney, who directed and stars in the film, will be joined by producer Grant Heslov, cinematographer Martin Ruhe, production designer Jim Bissell and visual effects supervisor Matt Kasmir, and the conversation will be moderated by Jim Hemphill. This event is free, preregistration is required. 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 17

MLK “If I Can Help Somebody” Community Day: Community Conversation and Collaboration is teaming up with the Greater Mt. Camel Cathedral & Worship Center to bring New Yorkers an event to provide free resources, food, and entertainment. Those who stop by can enjoy free groceries, free winter coats and accessories, free food, free children giveaways, and more. This event is outdoors and all guests must wear masks and practice social distancing. 2 p.m., 1585 Fulton St., Brooklyn

Creating a Symbol of Hope for the Future: Sheila Prevost: Put your creativity to use while lifting your voice for the unification and healing of our pained society. All you need is a pencil and paper, a positive attitude and access to Zoom. This event is free to the public. 3 p.m.

How Plants Survive in Winter: Ever wonder how plants make it through the cold winter months? Join author and naturalist, Leslie Day, for a virtual event where she explains how it works. This event is great for adults and kids a like and is free to join. 4 p.m.