Valentine's Day can either thrill you or annoy you, and if it annoys you, there's not much you can do to escape the sickly sweet love songs and heart-shaped box of chocolates that fill every Duane Reade and Walgreens.

But there is hope: some bars, shops and venues are keeping the single and the disenchanted in mind and throwing anti-Valentine's Day events, Galentine's days (thanks "Parks and Rec") and cool things to do on Feb. 14 that doesn't require an S.O.

We’ve rounded up of some of the best events around the city that will be sure to make your Valentine's Day the opposite of corny or lonely.

All events take place on Valentine's Day unless otherwise noted.

Wear all black to this party

The Skint and Littlefield are holding a party
The Skint and Littlefield are holding a party meant to "flip the bird" at the sappy holiday by gathering all the lonely hearts in one place. DJ Gordon Gloom will spin songs of heartache and love from the 80s to today and a photo booth will be on premises so you can show your ex how good you're doing. Grab a drink and dress in black. Creativity will be rewarded, organizers say. ($7 to $10, Feb. 9, 10:30 p.m., 635 Sackettt St., Carroll Gardens, littlefieldnyc.com) (Credit: The Skint)

Run a Valentine's Day 5K

Express real love this Valentine's Day by running
Express real love this Valentine's Day by running for Project Hospitality, an organization that helps he homeless and hungry by providing food, clothing, shelter, healthcare and training. The race will take you on a scenic tour of Tottenville on Staten Island. ($30, Feb. 10, 10 a.m., Conference House Park, 298 Satterlee St., Staten Island, eventbrite.com) (Credit: iStock)

Enjoy Galentine's Day cookies, wine & music party

Bite into gooey cookies from Insomnia Cookie, taste
Bite into gooey cookies from Insomnia Cookie, taste wine from City Winery, and create bookmarks while listening to live music by Due Bassi. This all-female (but inclusive) event will donate half the proceeds to Drink and Draw Like a Lady, a meet-up group for lady cartoonists. ($10, Feb. 13, 7 p.m., 828 Broadway, facebook.com) (Credit: Insomnia Cookies)

Laugh through it at Videology

Head to the bar with some friends to
Head to the bar with some friends to laugh at how stupid and complex love can be in a marathon of love episodes from "The Simpsons" while you play bingo for a free drink. (Free, 9 p.m., 308 Bedford Ave., Williamsburg, videologybarandcinema.com) (Credit: Videology Bar & Cinema)

'Treat yoself' to mimosas and beauty for Galentine's Day

This brunch is so much more -- it's
This brunch is so much more -- it's a day of manicures, hairstyling, nail polish-making, mimosas and sangria. In the spirit of Leslie Knope's Galentine's Day in "Parks and Rec," Monarch Rooftop is hosting this brunch to also raise funds for the Bethenny Frank B Strong Foundation that is a crisis intervention initiative. One ticket includes a brunch buffet, unlimited drinks, beauty stations and a raffle. ($75 to $100, Feb. 11, noon to 4 p.m., 71 W. 35th St., eventbrite.com) (Credit: iStock)

Get one of these at this UnValentine's Day Mixer

Grab one of these
Grab one of these "Cupid Floats," made with amaretto, vodka, club soda, whipped cream and heart sprinkles, at this night out at Harold's Meat & Three. Whether on your own or with friends, enjoy passed hors d'ouvres, a food buffet with oysters, tacos, fried chicken, sliders, mini-soft serve ice cream cones and more. (6 to 9 p.m., 2 Renwick St., haroldsmeatandthree.com) (Credit: Liz Clayman)

Get Consolacion at Arlene's Grocery

If your looking for something to drown out
If your looking for something to drown out anything and everything Valentine's Day, this concert may do the trick. Head to downtown's Arlene's Grocery for a night of music, featuring Jason Consolacion, a city-based singer-songwriter who is influenced by Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder. ($8, 8 p.m., 95 Stanton St., Manhattan, arlenesgrocery.net) (Credit: Getty Images / Roger Kisby)

F--- Love at the House of Yes

It's time to throw your feelings on love
It's time to throw your feelings on love and Valentine's Day out the window and just have fun. House of Yes is putting on a party for everyone that'll incorporate live performances, music, crazy lights, kissing booths, kissing lessons, tarot readings, relationship therapists, matchmakers, champagne, roses and more. (Free before 11 p.m., $10 for priority entry all night, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., 2 Wyckoff Ave., Bushwick, eventbrite.com) (Credit: Kenny Rodriguez)

Make virtual reality art

Make your own 3D art using VR technology.
Make your own 3D art using VR technology. Once you put on the headset, you'll step into the virtual room that gives you a variety of dynamic brushes to paint anything you want. You'll be able to share photos, videos and gifs of your work online, but bring a thumb drive if you want to save it for yourself. ($60, 7 p.m., YokeyPokey Virtual Reality, 537 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn, eventbrite.com) (Credit: YokeyPokey Virtual Reality)

Cuddle up with canines, coloring and candy

There is literally nothing better than playing with
There is literally nothing better than playing with puppies, eating chocolate and coloring on a holiday you'd rather skip -- and that's just what you'll get at this Strand Book Store event. Cuddly puppies will be inside the shop to pet and adopt from the ASPCA and chocolate from Fine & Raw out of Brooklyn will offer "copious amounts" of their delectable bites. You can also relax with a coloring session, too. The perfect day awaits. ($15, 7 to 9 p.m., 828 Broadway, facebook.com) (Credit: Strand Bookstore)