Valentine's Day can either thrill you or annoy you, and if it annoys you, there's not much you can do to escape the sickly sweet love songs and heart-shaped box of chocolates that fill every Duane Reade and Walgreens.

But there is hope: some bars, shops and venues are keeping the single and the disenchanted in mind and throwing anti-Valentine's Day events, Galentine's days (thanks "Parks and Rec") and cool things to do on Feb. 14 that doesn't require an S.O.

We’ve rounded up of some of the best events around the city that will be sure to make your Valentine's Day the opposite of corny or lonely.

All events take place on Valentine's Day unless otherwise noted.