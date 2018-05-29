The Bushwick Collective’s annual block party is the little festival that could — in its seventh year, rapper Ja Rule is headlining with 20,000 people expected to attend.

The homegrown party takes over Bushwick’s streets all day Saturday with live performances, product samplings, giveaways, haircuts, face painting, glitter makeovers from the House of Yes, live street art and graffiti — all free from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition to a set by Ja Rule, who has had eight Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hits and three #1 songs, performers like Mr. Cheeks, Jesus Honcho, DJ Evil Dee, Tony Moxberg, Rack Lo, Cruch Calhoun Anoyd and more will take the stage.

And at the heart of the festival, Bushwick Collective artists, whose works color the neighborhood’s walls (Hops1, Zaone, Sipros, Li-Hill, Mr. June, GIZ, Gondek, BKFoxx, Bisco Smith, FBoom, FKDL, El Cekis, Aquarela and more), will come from countries across the world to work together to paint a huge mural.

Joseph Ficalora, the founder of the Bushwick Collective, never expected the party to grow as big as it has and credits that to the artists, volunteers and businesses that contribute and support the effort each year. It’s a true labor of love, he said.

“This year it’s full-fledged community involvement,” he told amNewYork. “For me, seeing that makes me realize there’s good in people and beauty in the world. I can’t believe that my community finally has something like this.”

Ficalora, who grew up in Bushwick during the 1980s, is no stranger to the difficulties the neighborhood has had — his father was shot to death outside of a subway station when he was young. Furthermore, the neighborhood never had anything like this block party to pull the community together, he said.

It wasn’t until his mother died of a brain tumor in 2011 that he decided to take action and do something for Bushwick and for himself.

“I feel powerful when I can help others,” he said. “I was stripped of [power] when she died and I didn’t see the meaning of life anymore.”

His mother, originally an immigrant from Italy who helped raise children in the neighborhood, always pushed him to do better and achieve, he said.

The collective nature of his mom’s nurturing of community children and her drive for improvement drove Ficalora to start the Bushwick Collective, which would transform the neighborhood wall by wall in years to come, he said.

“Seven years later and I feel like my heart has been put back together,” he said. “The Collective’s artists are inspiring to be around because these people are doing s---. This is all about the artists and their platform and doing what you love.”

And like his mother, Ficalora continues to push himself and the Collective to get better and better, even if the murals are ephemeral.

“Nothing lasts forever, my mother didn’t and we don’t live forever,” he said. “But life is about creating memories.”

That’s why he’s determined to make the block party bigger and better than ever — “a full-fledged New York City festival,” he said.

Those who want a jump start on the festivities can attend a free launch party at Lot 45, which includes sets by Biz Markie, CL Smooth and DJ Evil Dee, cocktails, local bites, artists and more. You can RSVP on eventbrite.com.

Otherwise, show up near 7 Scott Ave. on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to catch the block party, or pay $100 for a VIP experience that’ll put you closest to the stage and access to a privae Modelo beer garden.

Check Bushwick Collective’s Twitter and Instagram to be updated on events, times and surprises.