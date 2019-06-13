Costumed feline "mewdles" will again take to the runway at the Algonquin Hotel for the annual Cat Fashion Show.

Begrudgingly wearing custom outfits by pet fashion designer Ada Nieves, the surprisingly chill cats, on Aug. 1, are set to show off their cuteness as their owners strut them down the runway — all in an effort to raise funds for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals.

The show will be "hosted" by the hotel's resident cat Hamlet, who, of course, has his own Twitter feed and Facebook page. Young Hamlet, who just celebrated his third birthday, is responsible for "overseeing" the events to make sure they go according to plan.

The theme is "It's a Small World," which means cats are expected to don garb from cultures around the world that are found in New York City. Last year's theme was the "Purring '20s."

"The costumes are even more fabulous this year," Alice De Almeida, the hotel’s chief cat officer, said in a statement. (Yes that is her actual title.) "Hamlet is looking forward to welcoming all his fur-iends back for this cat-tabulous event. He is purring with excitement."

From 5 to 7:30 p.m., the show will be underway with cocktails, light bites and desserts, as well as a silent auction of "kitty-centric" items and an on-site mobile adoption unit.

Even though there's nothing as meows-merizing as cats on parade, it's all for a good cause. All proceeds go toward the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, a nonprofit charity that helps provide services to about 150 rescue groups and shelters.

The Algonquin has housed a line of cats — 12 in all, including Hamlet — since the early 1930s. All have lived at the hotel, with Billy the first, followed by Rusty, a stray orange cat who was renamed Hamlet to honor actor John Barrymore and his great stage role. Technically, today’s Hamlet is the eighth — resident male cats are Hamlet and female cats have been named Matilda.