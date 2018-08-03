Eight cats hit the runway Thursday night at the 11th annual Cat Fashion Show: "The Purring '20s," at The Algonquin Hotel.

The feline guys and dolls were dressed in their Prohibition-era best to honor the hotel's 1920s history, when people like George S. Kaufman, Dorothy Parker and Harpo Marx could be found at the hotel's "roundtable."

The show acts as a fundraiser for the Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals.