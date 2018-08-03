Things to Do Kitty models from the 'Purring '20s' hit the Alqonquin catwalk Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Eight cats hit the runway Thursday night at the 11th annual Cat Fashion Show: "The Purring '20s," at The Algonquin Hotel. The feline guys and dolls were dressed in their Prohibition-era best to honor the hotel's 1920s history, when people like George S. Kaufman, Dorothy Parker and Harpo Marx could be found at the hotel's "roundtable." The show acts as a fundraiser for the Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.