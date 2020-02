Hey you Citi Bike guys, there’s going to be a free outdoor movie Thursday.

The bike share service will celebrate its recent expansion in Brooklyn with a screening of the 1985 hit “The Goonies,” at the Prospect Park Bandshell. Food trucks, valet bike parking, applications for reduced Citi Bike memberships and other treats will be available to guests before the 7:20 p.m. showtime.

Anyone interested in coming to the event is asked to register at citibikenyc.com/goonies, and bring blankets.