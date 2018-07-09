This is the last week you’ll have a chance to check out the “David Bowie is” exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum before it closes for good on July 15.

The traveling display, which features 400 personal items, costumes, song lyrics, storyboards and imaginary creatures, will be sent off with two final events dedicated to the Starman’s genius.

On July 14 and 15, fans can sit in on discussions between scholars, musicians and music enthusiasts about Bowie’s work, life and impact on pop culture.

Yale University professor Daphne Brooks and Columbia University professor Jack Halberstam, who are leading scholars on the intersection of race, gender and performance, are going to chat about Bowie’s worldwide reach at 2 p.m. July 14.

Then at 2 p.m. July 15, guitarist, composer and longtime Bowie sideman Carlos Alomar, who was a member of Bowie’s funk rhythm section, D.A.M. Trio, will join singer Robin Clark to talk about the influence of R&B and soul on Bowie’s music. Clark was featured on Bowie’s “Young Americans” album, which marked his transition into the “plastic soul” period of his career. Music journalist Christian John Wikane will moderate the intimate conversation.

Tickets, which are $16, include museum general admission. Tickets for “David Bowie Is” are $25 and purchased separately on a first-come, first-served basis.

From the time it opened at the Brooklyn Museum in March, the exhibit saw more than 180,000 visitors, and more than 2 million people have seen it across the 12 museums it has traveled to over the past five years, according to museum officials.

Visitors have raved about the continuous audio, projected animation and video that accompanies them through the exhibit and the personal items, from written lyrics to the cocaine spoon Bowie kept in his pocket during the recording of 1974’s “Diamond Dogs,” and the incredible outfits like the “Tokyo Pop” bodysuit and more.

As the exhibit wraps up, it’s a good time to say your final farewells to the man who inspired so many.

The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday through Sunday, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday.