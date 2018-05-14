Tattoo artists to the stars — like Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin — will ink people for free during an AriZona Iced Tea pop-up shop starting this week.

JonBoy and Rob Green from Bang Bang Tattoo on Broome Street will alternate days to give customers a pre-designed AriZona-themed tattoo on a first-come, first-served basis, on Wednesday, Friday, Sunday and May 21, between 2 and 8 p.m.

The shop/attraction will resemble a classic 99-cent store called “Great Buy 99.” It’ll also have a hidden green tea garden that visitors will discover when searching for the tattoo sign-up.

AriZona swag inside the shop will be priced between 99 cents and $200, including custom Nike sneakers, embroidered patches, denim jacket, sweatshirts, socks, hats, pants, belts, wallets, bags, a bicycle, a nail polish set and more — all of which will be newly released each day.

The pop-up at 43 Crosby St. in SoHo celebrates the brand’s 25th anniversary. The iced tea is known for its 99-cent price and its brightly-colored packaging.