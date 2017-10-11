The starry ceiling and cavernous halls of Grand Central Terminal will become the most ornate cinema in the city for one day this month.

A montage of scenes from films set in Grand Central, including “The Fisher King” and “Men in Black II,” will play on loop on Oct. 19, in addition to a cinema history talk and ticketed screening of “North by Northwest” at night.

The free event is meant to showcase the building’s Hollywood history, MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan said.

“We hope movie buffs will appreciate this rare opportunity to be able to watch these scenes in the same spot where they were filmed,” he said, adding that Rooftop Films and the Museum of the Moving Image partnered with the MTA to make it happen.

Whether you’re on your commute or in the neighborhood, you can catch the montage between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in Vanderbilt Hall. And, you can chat with Meredith Conti, Metro-North Railroad film coordinator, who will answer your logistical questions at 11:30 a.m. about how to make a film at Grand Central. Conti has worked with the crews from “I Am Legend,” “Law & Order: SVU” and “The Avengers” among others.

Rare and “unusual” images of Grand Central in the movies will be on topic at 12:30 p.m. with architect James Sanders, who co-wrote “New York: A Documentary Film” and authored “Celluloid Skyline,” about the city’s place in film throughout history.

And one of the transit hub’s most iconic cinematic scenes -- Cary Grant’s Grand Central getaway in “North by Northwest” -- gets its due during a free screening of the Alfred Hitchcock movie at 6 p.m.

For more information and to RSVP for the movie, visit grandcentralterminal.com.