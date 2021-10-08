Haunted Halloween houses and spooky walks around New York 2021

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Collecting candy on Halloween night isn’t the only way to celebrate this frightful time. Throughout the month of October, you can easily find a haunted house or spooky walk that the whole family will find thrilling. If you are ready for a Halloween adventure, we have included a round-up of haunted houses and spooky walks that are worth going to in Long Island that are perfect for big kids who want to be spooked! And if the younger kiddos also want to tag along, we have a list of locations that are more family-friendly right in New York City.

Haunted Halloween Houses and Spooky Walks in Long Island (for Adults and Big Kids)

Bayville Scream Park

8 Bayville Ave., Bayville

For those who believe they can bare to brave a marathon of scares, Bayville Scream Park dares you to enter. Six haunted Halloween houses come together under one park to frighten even the most fearless of wanderers. Family and child-oriented attractions are featured during the weekends before sundown. 516-624-4678, $21.75-$25.75, 6-Attraction unlimited ticket: $72.75. 7 pm-2 am, Fri., 7 pm-2 am Sat., 7-11 pm, Sun.-Mon., 7-11 pm Tues.-Thurs. through Nov. 7.

Chamber of Horrors

1745 Expy Drive N., Hauppauge

The largest indoor haunted Halloween house returns to host three bone-chilling attractions, a live horror stage show, and 40 actors ready to make your nightmares come true. Once again voted the No. 1 haunted house in New York by newyorkhauntedhouses.com. 516-710-1845, $35, R.I.P. Pass: $45. 8-11 pm, Fri., 8-11:30 pm, Sat., 7-10 pm. Sun every weekend in October and Oct. 30-31 beginning at 7 pm.

Darkness Rising

800 Chettic Ave., Copaigue

Venture into a mid 17th century village cursed by unspeakable horrors in a completely revamped attraction. New sets, special effects, and scares comprise the haunted landscape. Proceeds will again be donated to YES Community Counseling Center. 516-799-4747, $32. Thurs. 7-11 pm, Fri. 7 pm- 12 am.,Sat., 7 pm- 12 pm, Sun. and Halloween 6-10 pm. COVID-19 Guidelines: Face covering required.

Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse

215 South Country Road, Bellport

Feel your heartbeat quicken and stomach drop at Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse, featuring “CAMP TERROR”. A COVID safe option of the drive-thru attraction “Campers Pike”, Thurs.-Sat., Oct.7-31. Children will also enjoy the “Not-So-Spooky-Trail,” a guided tour through the trail that ends with pumpkin picking. $10-$25. 631-286-1133. Not-So-Spooky Trail: 12-4 pm Oct. 16-17, Oct. 23-24, Oct. 30-31. CAMP TERROR: 7-10 pm Thurs., 7-11:30 pm Fri.-Sat., 7-10 pm Sun. Oct. 1-Oct. 31. (Reservations Suggested). COVID-19 Guidelines: All guests experiencing CAMP TERROR will need to be fully vaccinated and will be required to wear a face-covering at all times while on the property.

Dark Night Halloween Trail

1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville, NY 11738

Feel the goosebumps rise during this Halloween trail! This inspired by 90s thrillers “pop-up” is an experience you and your family have never had. Along with a kid-friendly option of “Trick-Я-Treat Adventure Trail”, so there are spooks for everyone! $35. 7 – 10:30 pm, Fri-Sun.

Milleridge Halloween Village and Haunted House

585 North Broadway, Jericho

More than just a haunted house, this village is inhabited by stilt walkers, fire eaters, magicians, face painters, and fortune tellers, and offers a pumpkin patch, trackless train, and bounce houses. Try your hand at the escape room truck, the village’s latest attraction. 516-931-2201. Admission: Free. Haunted House, Tarot Cards, Escape Room Truck: $15 Pumpkin Picking: $10 small pumpkin, $15 large pumpkin. Train: $5. Bounce House: $5. 4:30-9 pm Fri., 12-9:30 pm Sat., 12-7 pm Sun. Oct. 4-31. Reservation Required.

Restless Souls Haunted House Complex

301 West Hills Road, Huntington Station

With both an indoor and outdoor haunted attraction, escape room, and 3D attraction “Klownkatraz”, there is a fright for everyone at this complex. 631-319-9662. $29. 6-10 pm. Fri.-Sat., 5-9 pm Sun. Oct. 8-10, Oct. 15-17, Oct. 22-24, Oct.29-30.

Schmitt’s Farm Haunted House

26 Pinelawn Road, Melville



Visit Melville’s family-owned haunted Halloween house asylum and psychopath corn trail, with daytime walkthroughs featuring on actors on the weekends, and select nights where visitors brave the asylum with nothing more than a lantern. 631-271-3276. $40.7 pm-12 a.m. Fri-Sat., Sun., Thurs. 7-11 pm, Oct. 8-11, Oct. 15-17, Oct. 21-24, Oct. 28-31. COVID-19 Guidelines: Those who are unvaccinated must wear a face covering.

Spooky Fest

1450 Tanglewood Road, Rockville Centre

Younger Halloween-goers will enjoy the less intense activities hosted at the exhibit, which features a scare-free walk, face painting, live animals, and more. 516-764-0045. $12-$20. 6:30-9:30 pm. Oct. 8-10, Oct. 15-27, Oct. 22-24, Oct. 29-31.

Spooky Walk

2 Chet Swezey Road, Center Moriches

The longest haunted trail in Long Island is back, clocking in at about 45 minutes of sheer terror. All proceeds are donated to Camp Pa-Qua-Tuck, a camp for children and adults with special needs. 631-878-1070. $20. 7-9 pm. Oct. 15-16, Oct. 22-23. COVID-19 Guidelines: Masks are Mandatory throughout the entire duration of the walk.

Yaphank Trail of Terror

65 Main St., Yaphank

This year’s trail fuses old horror favorites with brand new scenes, and the concession stand bonfire, and movies return to make an unforgettable experience. 631-282-8223. $12. 7-11 pm. Oct. 11-12, Oct. 15-16, Oct 22-23, Oct. 29-30.

Reporting by Samuel Podolsky by Long Island Press

Haunted Halloween Houses and Spooky Walks in New York City for Families

Boo at the Zoo: Spooktacular Night Walks

Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd.

Come in costume to this family-friendly, spooky walk! Prepare for an evening of Halloween fun and festivities with live animal encounters and Halloween-themed educational activities. Enjoy a pizza dinner before you head out on your night walk in the zoo to see what happens when the gates close and the visitors leave! October 9, 16, 23, and 30, $45, members $36, 5-6:30 pm. COVID-19 Guidelines: Guests are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter indoor exhibits. Face masks continue to be required indoors.

Watson Adventures’ Ghosts of Greenwich Village Scavenger Hunt

Greenwich Village

Learn about the restless souls of Mark Twain, Edgar Allan Poe, Thomas Paine, and many more as you walk the halls of this haunted building with only a flashlight in hand. On this hunt, you and your family will be looking for answers to tricky and humorous questions about the things you discover. The winning team receives a Watson Adventures Medal. October 16, 30. Recommended for ages 7 and up, each team must include at least one adult, scavenger hunt lasts for two hours.

Scarecrows & Pumpkins

New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Boulevard

Dress up in costumes and head to New York Botanical Garden for a spooky time! You and the family will explore the trails of the Adventure Garden and encounter silly scarecrows, Puppets on parade, and score a few treats along the way. Don’t miss out on this family-friendly, frightful walk. Ending on Oct. 31, 10 am–6 pm; non-member $35 / Free for members.

NYC Ghosts

Washington Square Park at the Arch, located at Washington Square North, New York, NY.

Get ready to walk through NYC with ghosts by your side! Bring your family along to see why this city never sleeps. See an hour’s worth of NYC history and various haunted places along the way. $25 and $14 for children under 12. 8pm Every night within the month of October!

Halloween on the Farm

Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway

Spend your Halloween on the farm! At Queens County Farm Museum, bring the family along for a spook or two as you walk through the farm. $20. October 31, 11 am-5 pm. Recommended for kids 6-12 years old. Strollers, backpacks, and bottled water are permitted on the grounds.