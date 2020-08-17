Here are 15 places where you can pick peaches in and near New York City this summer

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Peach picking is in full swing; usually, the peach season lasts until early September. And yes, with COVID-19, outdoor activities this year are different and limited, but the good news is there are many farms open for business and ready for you to pick some delicious peaches!

Things to keep in mind :

Some are open only on weekends

Most if not all require masks past the age of two

Bring your own bag

Some farms are reservation only

Some farms will close once they reach 50% capacity

Most stores seem to be open on the farms but at half capacity with social distancing enforced

Many extras such as hayrides and annual festivals are canceled

We strongly encourage you to visit the website or call the farm you plan to visit as many farms have to change their hours and how they run their farms according to health guidelines.

New Jersey

Demarest Farms

244 Wiermus Road, Hillsdale

Eastmont Orchards

181 County Road 537 East, Colts Neck

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln, Chester Township

Battleview Orchards

91 Wemrock Rd, Freehold

New York

DuBois Farms U-Pick

209 Perkinsville Rd, Highland

Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm

1335 Whitehill Rd, Yorktown Heights

Lawrence Farms Orchards

306 Frozen Ridge Rd, Newburgh

Ochs Orchard

4 Ochs Lane, Warwick

Prospect Hill Orchards

340 Milton Turnpike, Milton

Rose Hill Farm

19 Rose Hill Farm, Red Hook

Fix Bros Fruit Farm

215 White Birch Rd, Hudson

Dressel Farms

271 State Route 208, New Paltz

Long Island

Lewin Farms

812 Sound Ave, Calverton

Wickham’s Fruit Farm

28700 Main Rd, Cutchogue

Haydens Orchard

561 Hulse Landing Rd, Wading River

