Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
Things to Do

Here are 15 places where you can pick peaches in and near New York City this summer

amNewYork
August 17, 2020
Photo via Getty Images

Peach picking is in full swing; usually, the peach season lasts until early September. And yes, with COVID-19, outdoor activities this year are different and limited, but the good news is there are many farms open for business and ready for you to pick some delicious peaches!

Things to keep in mind :

  • Some are open only on weekends
  • Most if not all require masks past the age of two
  • Bring your own bag
  • Some farms are reservation only
  • Some farms will close once they reach 50% capacity
  • Most stores seem to be open on the farms but at half capacity with social distancing enforced
  • Many extras such as hayrides and annual festivals are canceled

We strongly encourage you to visit the website or call the farm you plan to visit as many farms have to change their hours and how they run their farms according to health guidelines. 

New Jersey

Demarest Farms

244 Wiermus Road, Hillsdale

Eastmont Orchards 

181 County Road 537 East, Colts Neck

Alstede Farms 

1 Alstede Farms Ln, Chester Township

Battleview Orchards 

91 Wemrock Rd, Freehold

New York

DuBois Farms U-Pick 

209 Perkinsville Rd, Highland 

Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm 

 1335 Whitehill Rd, Yorktown Heights 

Lawrence Farms Orchards 

 306 Frozen Ridge Rd, Newburgh

Ochs Orchard 

4 Ochs Lane, Warwick 

Prospect Hill Orchards  

340 Milton Turnpike, Milton

Rose Hill Farm

19 Rose Hill Farm, Red Hook

Fix Bros Fruit Farm

215 White Birch Rd, Hudson

Dressel Farms

271 State Route 208, New Paltz

Long Island 

Lewin Farms 

 812 Sound Ave, Calverton 

Wickham’s Fruit Farm 

28700 Main Rd, Cutchogue 

Haydens Orchard 

561 Hulse Landing Rd, Wading River

This story first appeared on our sister publication newyorkfamily.com.

You may also like

AMNY Newsletter

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help.