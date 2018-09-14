Human’s Best Friend offers an immersive experience for dogs and owners in the West Village

A pop-up for our puppy pals and canine compadres is coming to New York City.

Human’s Best Friend, an immersive, dog-centric indoor playground for dogs and their human friends, is opening its doors in the West Village to the two- and four-legged on Saturday for a two-month run.

You and your doggo can roam around a series of rooms like the technicolored Backyard, the stylized Dog House, The Toy Pit, The Water Bowl, filled with blue tennis balls, and The Bone Yard, which will have tons of bones your best friend can choose from.

Each room has been curated by the Livesight design firm (behind the Museum of Ice Cream and Refinery 29’s 29 Rooms) to provide a frolicking good time, according to founders Brian Tovar and Jason Sherwood.

“As lifelong dog lovers, we’re thrilled to unleash our vision for a canine-centric experience that’s both fun and purposeful,” they said in a statement. “Human’s Best Friend aims to surprise and delight both pets and owners, and also shine a light on the joys of adopting rescues.”

The pop-up will offer a chance to meet rescue dogs who are available for adoption through local pet rescue groups and raise money for them. Ten percent of the profits will go toward Second Chance Rescue, Animal Haven, Bideawee, Rescue City, Badass Brooklyn Rescues, The Sato Project, Muddy Paws and Hearts and Bones.

Tickets are $29 per human and $39 if you bring along your dog at humansbf.com. Human’s Best Friend at 15 Seventh Ave. will be open through Nov. 12, Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 9 p.m. and Fridays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.