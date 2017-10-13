Pets rescued from shelters impacted by recent hurricanes will be up for adoption in Brooklyn this Saturday.

North Shore Animal League America is bringing the pint-sized pals -- two kittens and two puppies -- in addition to 16 local cats and dogs to The Ashland luxury apartment building in Downtown Brooklyn from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. during a mobile van adoption event.

The puppies were rescued from Turks and Caicos, which was battered by Hurricane Maria in late September, and the kittens were brought to New York from Florida as part of a Hurricane Irma rescue operation, the organization said.

The puppies and kittens had been in shelters, but were moved to the New York area by NSAL to make room for other animals temporarily displaced from their homes and families in the hurrican-ravaged spots, according to Matthew Carroll, the associate director of NSAL America, which is based in Port Washington.

“It was a huge project,” he said about the hurricane rescue mission, adding that the organization has more than 2,000 partnering shelters around the world. Overall, the League took 80 animals from Florida and about 100 from Houston before finding them new homes or transporting them to local shelters.

Carroll, who was in Houston during Harvey’s devastation, said it was hard to watch families leave their pets at shelters as the hurricane hit and during the immediate aftermath.

“Those that have to give up their dogs don’t have a choice,” he said. “Where the families are going don’t allow them to take them along. It pulls at your heartstrings.”

At Saturday’s event, prospective adopters will have one-on-one interviews with NSAL staff to ensure each dog and cat’s home is forever.

The adoption event is at 250 Ashland Pl. For more information, visit animalleague.org.