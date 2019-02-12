Things to Do Jackson Galaxy's Cat Camp tickets are on sale, meow Hear directly from Galaxy and other cat stars like the Kitten Lady, Hannah Shaw. Hannah Shaw/The Kitten Lady, Badger the cat and Jackson Galaxy at Jackson Galaxy's Cat Camp in 2018. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Jackson Galaxy/Jamie McCarthy By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Updated February 12, 2019 4:49 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Jackson Galaxy's Cat Camp is returning to the city in June with a cat cafe, behavior workshops, feline merch and adoptable friends. In its third year, the cat-centric conference has a Petco Foundation sponsorship, which means more access to special talks, workshops and panels with stars of the cat world, like cat behaviorist and Animal Planet star of "My Cat From Hell," Jackson Galaxy and Hannah Shaw, a.k.a The Kitten Lady.. Tickets, on sale now at catcampnyc.com, include presentations covering fostering, rescuing, trap-neuter-return, how to take better photos and videos of your furry friend, how to have a happy cat, and a keynote speech by Galaxy himself, among others. There will also be "camp counselors" to discuss your questions and the Meow Parlour — the cat cafe on Hester Street — will hold yoga classes so you can practice your cat pose with the originals. Of course, the convention wouldn't be complete without a section of cat-related merchandise you can peruse and purrr-chase. About a dozen local adoption organizations will be present for those looking for a new best friend, too. Last year, 75 cats were adopted and more than $10,000 was raised for the nonprofit groups involved as a result of the cat camp, according to organizers. Tickets are $20 until Feb. 14. Afterward, they start at $25. The camp is held at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Chelsea at 125 W. 18th St. By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.