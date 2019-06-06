Bring on the hot dogs, the fireworks and the red, white and blue — Independence Day is coming and there's no shortage of places where you can celebrate.

As America rings in its 243rd year, New Yorkers will party on rooftops, aboard boats, at shows or enjoy the night air near the East River, where the Macy's fireworks are set off.

Below, we've picked notable celebrations around the city to help you plan your night.

Manhattan

South Street Heliport

6 East River Piers

4:30 to 11 p.m.

Front Row Fireworks returns with an exclusive fireworks viewing experience right on the East River. This is an all-ages event, with live DJ performances, barbecue and drinks for purchase and more. Tickets are $30-$60.

One World Observatory

285 Fulton St.

8 to 11 p.m.

Watch the fireworks and celebrate America's birthday from 1,776 feet above Manhattan at the One World Observatory. You'll have 360-degree views of the city as you get access to festivities on the 100th floor of One World Trade, including an open bar, All-American foods like hot dogs, and more. Tickets are $75-$325.

Industry Kitchen

70 South St.

7 to 10 p.m.

Eat until your belly is full at this premium open bar and buffet just steps from the East River's edge. With indoor and outdoor seating, Industry Kitchen has unobstructed views of the fireworks with floor-to-ceiling windows. Seating opens early at 5 p.m. with a cash bar. The all-inclusive event begins at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $273.

Magic Hour Rooftop

485 Seventh Ave.

3 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Start your Independence Day fun with dancing to music by special guest DJs and playing on the rooftop's "urban amusement park" that has gardens, life-size animals and mini-golf, and enjoy an hourlong free vodka bar. Tickets start at $15.

Brooklyn

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

60 Furman St., Brooklyn

4 p.m. to midnight

Get unobstructed views of the fireworks at the hotel's Harriet's Rooftop & Lounge Viewing Party, which includes bottle service and canapés, or its Osprey Viewing Party, which features a pre-fixe dinner and a premium open bar. Book at 1hotels.com.

Coney Island

Brooklyn



Start your day with the awe-inspiring Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest at 10 a.m. and enjoy the fun that Luna Park and Deno's holds until 6 p.m. when the Brooklyn Cyclones take on the Aberdeen IronBirds (tickets are $15). Then at 9:50 p.m., the Steeplechase Spectacular fireworks show begins.

Westlight

The William Vale, 111 N. 12th St., Brooklyn

5 p.m. to midnight

Watch the fireworks from a 22nd-floor rooftop bar, which will offer a full bar with entry times at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $95.

House of Yes

2 Wyckoff Ave., Brooklyn

3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Dance and day drink inside and out at the House of Yes, which will be blasting jams from resident DJs, offering tasty bites like hot dogs (and vegetarian options), and perks for those who wear costumes. Tickets are free before 5 p.m. with an RSVP or $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Queens

LIC Flea & Food, 5-25 46th Ave.

3 p.m. to midnight



Head to the market, just one block behind the Pepsi-Cola sign, where you'll find a large selection of food and vendors and an all-Queens beer garden. Catch the fireworks from there. Free to attend.

Check back later for more.