Bid a final "adieu" to the summer right in your backyard this Labor Day.

From the West Indian Day Parade in Crown Heights to outdoor barbecues with music, there are plenty of ways to celebrate workers and their achievements across America and the end of summer 2019.

Events are on Monday, Sept. 2, unless otherwise noted.

Dance along to the West Indian Day Parade

One of the city's most popular Labor Day events, the West Indian Day Parade runs on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn from Schenectady Avenue to Grand Army Plaza. Featuring costume bands, masqueraders, floats, Caribbean cuisine and more, the seven-hour event always draws crowds. The parade will be held right after the J'ouvert festival at 11 a.m. and wraps up around 6 p.m. For more information, go to wiadcacarnival.org

Go for a clambake

Feast on shrimp, clams, calamari, crab potato and corn at the Brooklyn Cider House's Clambake, which will feature live music from Sweet Tooth Jazz Band on its outdoor deck (1100 Flushing Ave., Brooklyn), from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets run from $27-$35 and include the clambake and a bag of apples from Twin Star Orchards.

Support women's equal pay

Midtown East rooftop lounge Ophelia is hosting a Labor Day charity event that supports the National Women's Law Center, which defends women in the workplace, from pay issues to sexual harassment cases. Head to 3 Mitchell Place, where you'll enjoy drinks from Speed Rack national champion Eryn Reece from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Never see the bottom of your glass

Mondrian Terrace (444 Park Ave. South) is celebrating with a weekend-long bottomless rosé event. For $59, get unlimited rosé for two hours while a DJ spins tunes. There are two two-hour sessions on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday and Monday just have one two-hour session.

Stay at happy hour

HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails at 367 Third Ave. is extending happy hour all night on Labor Day with $6 beer, wine, prosecco and a $3 discount on select cocktails from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Happy hour is usually from 4 to 7 p.m.

Werk it at House of Yes

If you want your summer to go out with a blast, head to House of Yes (2 Wyckoff Ave., Bushwick) for a free dance party held both inside and outside with music by DJ Dirtyfinger & Friends.

Grill out without doing the work

The Turtle Cove Golf & Sports Entertainment Center in the Bronx (1 City Island Rd.) is throwing a Labor Day barbecue from 1 to 6 p.m. For $20, it's your choice of hot dogs, burgers, ribs, chicken and potato salad, plus two tap beers.

Wind down with beats and barbecue

LP & Harmony (683 Grand St., Brooklyn) is throwing its Labor Day celebration, hosted by Reggie Johnson, from 3 p.m. to midnight, when there will be free food and music by DJs Ali Coleman, Sire, Ruby Red, Junior Soulja Fortune and more in the backyard.

Watch "Hook" at the Seaport Cinema

Picnic out and catch the 1990s Peter Pan classic "Hook" with Dustin Hoffman and Robin Williams outside at the Rooftop at Pier 17. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the film begins at sundown.

Treat yourself to free opera

The Met Opera is screening "Adriana Lecouvreur" by Celia for free outside Lincoln Center at 8 p.m. so you can enjoy the outdoors before it's gone.

Watch the New York City Labor Day Parade (Sept. 7)

The annual Labor Day Parade will step off at 10 a.m. on Sept. 7 at 44th Street and Fifth Avenue with Grand Marshal Elizabeth Schuler, the secretary-treasurer of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations.