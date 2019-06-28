Preparations are well under way for the annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show, which returns to the Brooklyn Bridge this year.

One hundred workers were huddled over pyrotechnic shells on a barge off Staten Island on Friday for the first show at the famous span since 2014. The 25-minute fireworks display, which will use more than 70,000 shells, will be accompanied by a score inspired by American cinema.

“If you’re going to choose something like the Brooklyn Bridge that’s so iconic to New York City and America in general you really want to make sure you're creating this emotional sound,” said Susan Tercero, vice president, executive producer for Macy's Branded Entertainment. “America is known for their movies, they’re known for their big emotional force, and we loved all of that about American cinema.”

The bridge was under construction in 2014, so the spectacular could only use a portion of it to shoot off fireworks. This year the show has full rein of the span, and fireworks will be fired both from the bridge and from barges below, creating more depth to the spectacle, Tercero said. One new pyrotechnic effect designed to complement the theme: a sparkling silver curtain that will open to simulate the classic theater experience.

“We use the most innovative fireworks that are out there,” Tercero said. “We have over 25 different colors in the show, there’s a lot of color, a lot of sound that you’ll see.”

Macy’s has worked with Pyro Spectacular for more than 30 years to create the largest 4th of July fireworks display in the country. Macy’s handles the music, and Pyro Spectacular takes care of the dazzling display. This year, the soundtrack will include classic songs from some of America’s favorite movies including "The Wizard of Oz," "Star Wars" and "Superman."

“Fireworks have small moments and big moments and part of telling the story through fireworks is music,” Tercero said. “Music is a universal language and fireworks are as well, so marrying the two... brings in more memories and a unique emotional feeling.”

The show starts at 9:25 p.m. and airs on NBC from 8 to 10 p.m. If you’re watching live, but aren’t close enough to hear the score, tune into 1010 WINS.