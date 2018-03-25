Macy’s has become a floral fairy tale with castles, gardens, forests and even an ice throne to sit upon.

The 44th annual Macy’s Flower Show, dubbed “Once Upon a Springtime,” took over the Herald Square store on Sunday and will be up through April 8.

There are themed events you can check out, such as a scent event, an aromatherapy demo, a paint and sip class, a floral design workshop with Martha Stewart, a shoe fitting with Prince Charming and a men’s grooming and beer tasting event.The grand entrance (the Spring’s Castle Garden) will be created using spring blooms, including a flowering almond shrub myrtle topiary, pink hyacinth and roses, stargazer lilies and purple vanda orchids.

From there, visitors can seek out any of the show’s grand designs:

The knight’s quarters

Japanese maple, weeping Japanese maple, purple calla lilies, purple tulips, Cercis covey twists, cytisus woodbine orange, orange ornithogalum and forsythia will create the knight’s chambers.

The fairy godmother’s cottage garden

Happy colors of primroses, ginesta, a weeping crabapple tree and fuchsia azaleas perfectly create a welcoming hideaway for the fairy godmother.

The enchanted forest

The forest’s four bridges are decorated with flora and fauna from each of the seasons. Don’t miss the fire-breathing dragon, which blows “flames” across the snow.

The snow queen’s winter castle

The fairy tale villain’s chilly abode includes blue spruce, opulus roseum, weeping cherry tree and other wintery plants decorating the castle. Even become the snow queen yourself as you take a seat in her throne surrounded by white azaleas, blue hydrangeas, orchids and more.

The ladybug’s tea party garden

Get the best view of the flower show from this tea garden containing a table setting of an Espaliered pear tree, a calamondin orange tree, a bird’s nest fern and wheat grass, among other foliage.

Specialty gardens

The sixth floor will have a garden of its own, where you can sample natural scents, including lemongrass, peppermint, mini roses, yellow calla lily, lavender, and more. A friendly dinosaur stomps around the mirror garden on the seventh floor. The dino, surrounded by painting-like florals, imagines himself as a mystical dragon in a mirror.

For more information, check out macys.com.