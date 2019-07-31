"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" fans can finally step into Midge's shoes in a monthlong exhibit coming to New York City on Aug. 10.

The Paley Center for Media's free "Making Maisel Marvelous" will put Maisel wannabes in recreations of the hair salon from the Catskills; the booth from the Stage Deli; the B. Altman switchboard; Rose’s Paris apartment; and the TV set from the Arthritis Telethon where visitors can perform their own version of stand-up comedy, according to the Paley Center.

Gorgeous costumes like Midge's iconic black cocktail dress and coats will be showcased, as well.

Through August, the Paley Center will also screen episodes from season two on the big screen in the Bennack Theater.

"Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino and their incredible teams are brilliant at creating a visual look and style that brings life into all aspects of the show," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. "We’re so happy to work with the Paley Center to give fans this special look inside what makes 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' one of the most celebrated series on television."

The Emmy Award-winning comedy's second season follows Midge’s triumph at the Gaslight, the consequences of her takedown of Sophie Lennon, and the grind and pressure of being a comic. "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

The exhibit is on from Aug. 10 to Sept. 6, from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, and from noon to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, at 25 W. 52nd St. More information can be found at paley.me/mrsmaisel.