Mary Tyler Moore TV classics screening at the Paley Center

Episodes from “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “Mary Tyler Moore” will be shown.

Spend your weekend reliving some of Mary Tyler Moore’s most iconic television moments.

After the death of the television star, Emmy Award winner and Brooklyn native on Wednesday, Manhattan’s Paley Center for Media has put together a free screening series to honor the late actress.

The center has chosen some of Moore’s most iconic TV appearances, from her work on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” to her still beloved self-titled sitcom. Screenings will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Head to the Paley Center to watch these nostalgic television moments:

“Johnny Staccato” (1960): Watch the “Mask of Jason” episode of the John Cassavetes detective series on which Moore guest starred.

“The Dick Van Dyke Show” (1964, 1966): Episodes “Pink Pills and Purple Parents” and “Coast-to-Coast Big Mouth” will be screened.

“Dick Van Dyke and the Other Woman” (1969): This comedy and music special starred Moore with her famous costar and TV husband.

“Mary Tyler Moore” (1973, 1974): Episodes “Put On a Happy Face,” “Two Wrongs Don’t Make a Writer” and “Chuckles Bites the Dust” will be screened.

“Mary Tyler Moore’s How to Survive the ’70s and Maybe Even Bump Into Happiness” (1978): Moore hosted this hour-long comedy special that also featured Harvey Korman, John Ritter, Dick Van Dyke and more.

“The Mary Tyler Moore Hour” (1979): The series premiere of Moore’s variety show includes appearances from Lucille Ball and Michael Keaton.

The Paley Center for Media is located at 25 W. 52nd St. For more information, visit media.paleycenter.org.