Toast the end of 2017 at a New Year's Eve party without breaking the bank.

Though there's an endless amount of NYE celebrations happening around the city, many of New York's parties don't come cheap, with ticket prices running three to four digits just for entry into exclusive clubs.

But fear not: These events are more budget minded, with entry fees of $50 or less.

So grab some bubbly and ring in 2018 without spending your whole paycheck.

'Casablanca' with a toast

Take a trip back to Rick's Cafe Americain
Take a trip back to Rick's Cafe Americain with the Academy Award-winning film "Casablanca," starring Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman and Paul Henreid, screening at Videology Bar and Cinema. The venue will provide specialty cocktails, vintage party favors like hats, streamers and confetti poppers, and a Champagne toast at midnight. ($20, 8:15 p.m., 308 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn, videologybarandcinema.com) (Credit: Warner Bros.)

Fireworks display at Grand Army Plaza

Grand Army Plaza is celebrating with a midnight
Grand Army Plaza is celebrating with a midnight fireworks display, live music and more. (661 Warren St., Brooklyn, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m., free, facebook.com) (Credit: iStock)

The Budos Band at The Knitting Factory

The Knitting Factory in Brooklyn is hosting psychedelic
The Knitting Factory in Brooklyn is hosting psychedelic rock band The Budos Band, with late-night performances from Electric Citizen, Evolfo and DJ Mikey "Custodian of Soul" Post. Tickets to the show include a Champagne toast at midnight. ($50, Dec. 30-31, 9 p.m., 361 Metropolitan Ave., Brooklyn, $50, bk.knittingfactory.com) (Credit: Getty Images for VH1 / Andrew H. Walker )

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

'Cheap n' Easy' party at The Keep

As the name implies, this party is an
As the name implies, this party is an alternative to spending hundreds on a New Year's Eve night out. The Keep is hosting the all-night rager -- it goes until 8 a.m. -- which will feature two floors of music, and Champagne and pizza at the stroke of midnight. (205 Cypress Ave., Brooklyn, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m., $35 to $55, eventbrite.com) (Credit: @camronsalad via Instagram)

e's BAR

This Upper West Side bar is offering a
This Upper West Side bar is offering a cover-free NYE party, complete with party hats and noisemakers. Say goodbye to 2017 with DJ music, karaoke and a complimentary toast at midnight. (511 Amsterdam Ave., Manhattan, 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., free entry, e-barnyc.com) (Credit: e's BAR )

New Year's Eve Concert for Peace

Ring in the new year with a live
Ring in the new year with a live chorus that will debut "See the Wretched Strangers" by Lucas Wiegerink and sing Joseph Haydn's "Te Deum" -- about our shared planet, neighborly compassion and renewal of hope. There will be performances by soloists Jason Robert Brown, Judy Collins, Harry Smith, Jamet Pittman and Arthur Fiacco as well. The concert is in honor of Leonard Bernstein, who founded the Concert for Peace in 1984. ($40, 7 to 9 p.m., the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Ave., stjohndivine.org) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)