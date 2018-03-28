Manufacturers at the New York International Automobile Show this week will present their visions of the future — some driverless, some otherwise.

The show’s 1,000-plus car display will be on display from March 30 to April 8 at the Jacob K. Javits Center. Tickets, ranging from $17 for adults to $7 for children under 12, are on sale at autoshowny.com.

Electric cars from a variety of price points and sizes will be a focus of the show. Lower-end options range from around $25,000 to about $40,000 for the new Chevrolet Bolt EV. On the higher end, Jaguar will showcase its first-ever completely electric SUV, the I-PACE.

“With more than 60 world and North American vehicle debuts, many of them focusing on the future of mobility through electric vehicles, this year’s show is the place to explore for environmentally savvy New Yorkers,” said Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association.

Mercedes, on the other hand, will unveil the newest model under its AMG line, which is known for its high-performance standards. This version of AMG’s four-door coupe will emphasize the vehicle’s power with a twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that can go 0 to 62 miles per hour in 3.2 seconds.

Autonomous cars should also generate a bit of buzz thanks to showings from such companies as Cadillac, Toyota, Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo. Programs like Cadillac’s SuperCruise and Mercedes-Benz’ Drive Pilot will perform tasks like keeping a safe distance to other cars, changing lanes and following twisting roads.

Mazda and Porsche are intentionally absent from the automated cohort. Representatives of both companies have suggested that the human driving and steering is important to the future of their business models.

The auto show’s entertainment will also focus on emerging technologies, including racing simulators from Hyundai and Dodge. Adventurous showgoers will also be able to drive on a multi-terrain Jeep track as well as ride in a Camry XSE demonstration, where a professional driver will navigate an artificial ice patch.