We've had enough of winter — bring on the cherry blossoms.

Although we're still seeing temperatures in the 30s in mid-March, there's a glimmer of spring in the air. The sun is sticking around longer and some trees are growing buds. All this makes us long for the days of warm breezes and delicate cherry blossoms. So when will they show?

The trees were already budding in Washington, D.C., as of March 15 thanks to a warm February, but since temperatures have dipped in March, blooms are expected to reach their peak around March 30, according to the National Park Service.

As for New York, it's been slower, according to Elizabeth Reina-Longoria, the director of communications at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. Near this time in March, the garden's magnolia trees are the first to bloom, but they haven't gotten there yet, she said.

"It's early for cherry blossoms," she said. "You might see things that look like cherry blossoms around the city — there are types that bloom earlier — but those aren't the same ones you think of in spring."

Last year, we had a warm spell in February and then there was a cold snap, which got things blooming but stopped them in their tracks, she said.

There's been no sign of them at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx either.

"The earliest 'cherries,' technically Japanese flowering apricots, should begin flowering in the next week or so," said Todd Forrest, the garden's vice president for Horticulture and Living Collections. "If the weather remains cool, the cherries will work their way to peak flower at around the middle of April. Unseasonable warmth or hard frosts might throw a wrench into the work."

If you're impatient to see the blossoms, you can do your own tracking of the Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s cherries on its online CherryWatch map and the New York Botanical Garden's on their's.

So until those pink petals burst onto the scene, plan where you'll watch the trees bloom and blossom with our guide to the top viewing spots.

Roosevelt Island Not only can you get a beautiful view of the islands grove of cherry trees that line the East River, but the view of Manhattan is spectacular. On April 21, there will be a cherry blossom festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring a tea ceremony, picnics, music, dance and martial arts performances and a Japanese cultural fair.

The Brooklyn Botanic Garden Located at 990 Washington Ave., the Botanic Garden hosts an annual cultural festival in celebration of the blossoms. Sakura Matsuri will take place the weekend of April 28 and 29, and requires advanced tickets.

United Nations headquarters Midtown's United Nations headquarters, located at 760 United Nations Plaza, features cherry trees on site.

Green-Wood Cemetery This national historic landmark, in Brooklyn's Greenwood Heights, boasts plenty of cherry trees in its green space. Enjoy the cherry blossoms along Battle Avenue and more. The main entrance is at 25th Street and Fifth Avenue.

Flushing Meadows Corona Park Head to the former World's Fair location, located in Queens, to enjoy plenty of cherry trees in bloom.

Central Park Central Park features both the Kanzan and Yoshino, pictured, varieties of cherry tree. Spot these in bloom in various locations in the park, including Lilac Walk and the southeast portion of the Great Lawn.

Prospect Park Explore Brooklyn's largest public park -- 585 acres -- to spot plenty of seasonal cherry blossoms.

New York Botanical Garden The New York Botanical Garden, located at 2900 Southern Blvd. in the Bronx, is another prime location to enjoy the springtime blooms in the city. Blossoming cherry trees can be found in various places around the botanical garden. Catch more than 200 blossoming trees in the garden's Cherry Valley, around the arboretum and through Daffodil Hill. If you want to track how the blooms are doing before heading over, check its map.

Queens Botanical Garden Head to Flushing to catch the blossoms at Queens Botanical Garden, located at 43-50 Main St. The garden's Cherry Circle is the prime spot to enjoy the springtime cherry trees.