The ultimate museum exhibit about New York City is now available in book form.

“New York at Its Core,” the ambitious permanent display at the Museum of the City of New York that tackles the city’s 400-plus years of history, has just released its companion volume.

At 192 pages, the book is packed with illustrations and text from the lively exhibition that opened one year ago.

It traces the city’s roots from a Dutch trading post to the unapologetic capital of the world. The interactive exhibit is also packed with relics and ephemera from different eras.

There’s the dapper derby worn by New York Governor Alfred E. Smith, a fire call box from the Bronx and the first subway ticket sold in 1904.

A 1978 guest list from the infamous nightclub Studio 54 serves as a time capsule with names such as Ringo Starr, Peter Frampton and “Bionic Woman” star Lindsay Wagner.

“We have been overjoyed to see this exhibition become a place where people from around the world come to explore our city’s past, celebrate its present, and imagine its future,” said Sarah Henry, deputy director and chief curator at the museum. “The book version translates ‘New York at its Core’ and its rich explanation of how New York became New York into print, marking another giant step forward in sharing New York’s story with a global audience.”