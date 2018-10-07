Prost!

Oktoberfest, the beer-fueled Bavarian festival, is kicking off Sept. 22 in Munich and the city's festivities will begin in earnest.

So, if you’re looking for some lederhosen-laden action closer to home, here are beer-and-sausage-fueled affairs in New York City.

Dine out at Standard Biergarten’s Oktoberfest Starting Sept. 22, The Standard is going all out with sausage and pretzel tossing competitions, steinholding competitions, Oktoberfest cookies and live music from German bands every Saturday and Sunday. If you want free-flowing beer, reserve a stammtish table for $40 per person. They'll close it out with a party on Oct. 7. (848 Washington St., standardhotels.com

Drink around Germany at Treadwell Park All three of the beer hall's locations will offer beers from Germany, with a stamp in a passport for each beer you sample from a new region (fill up the booklet and you get a free stein). Line your stomach with festive fare like giant pretzels and wurst. The party kicks off Sept. 21 with parties at all locations, featuring live music, a stein-holding contest and photo booth. (Through Oct. 14, 301 South End Ave., Battery Park, 212-945-0528; 1125 First Ave., Upper East Side, 212-832-1551, 508 W. 42nd St., midtown, treadwellpark.com)

Brat eating contest (Oct. 20) On Oct. 20, there's a national brat eating contest with amateurs and pros trying to defeat Molly Schuyler's record of 50 brats in eight minutes. And every Sunday through Oct. 21, enjoy family-friendly Oktoberfest activities, including brunch. (712 Third Ave., bierhausnyc.com)

Pig roasts, brass bands and keg tapping at Black Forest Brooklyn Between Sept. 22 and Oct. 13, Black Forest Brooklyn's two locations will be decked to the nines in celebration of Oktoberfest. Stop by for beer specials and a four-course family-style meal. Each weekend, there will be massive parties with keg-tapping ceremonies (with free beer), mug-holding competitions, a dirndl and lederhosen selfie contest and live music with Slavic Soul Party! (733 Fulton St., 718-935-0300, and 181 Smith St., 718-522-1806, blackforestbrooklyn.com)

Queens Beer Festival (Oct. 13-15) Sample brews from more than a dozen local breweries including Rockaway Brewery, Queens Brewery, Coney Island Brewing Co., LIC Beer Project and Greenpoint Beer & Ale at this three-day festival. ($29 to $39, noon to 6 p.m., LIC Flea, 5-25 46th Ave., Queens, eventbrite.com)

Try a new beer every day at Boulton & Watt Starting Sept. 22, this watering hole will offer beer specials all month long (until Oct. 22) with a different Oktoberfest stein on tap for $12. (646-490-6004, 5 Avenue A, boultonandwattnyc.com)