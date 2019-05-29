The girls are back in town.

Mandy Moore, Chrissy Teigen, Camila Mendes and other successful women will appear at the Popsugar Play/Ground festival in June.

The wellness festival, which takes place on June 22-23 at Pier 94, is in its second year and organizers are promising an inspirational "extravaganza" of discussions with celebrities, fitness, wellness and beauty activities, art installations and shopping.

Although the details have not been released, the festival will also include a "beauty carnival" and a playground where you can let loose.

We checked the schedule and it is jam-packed with fun and big names. Here's a little of what you can expect at the boss lady fest:

"Almost 30" podcast recording and interview with a special guest;

Fitness classes throughout the weekend, including morning workouts, barre, yoga, obé, dance-cardio and more;

A discussion with Mandy Moore about how to embrace life's changes;

A panel by LGBTQ advocates about inclusion, acceptance, love and pride;

A chat between Chrissy Teigen and her friend and celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin about building a career without hiding your imperfections;

An interview with fashion designer Jenna Lyons by the "Loosely Connected" podcast;

A conversation about building confidence and body positivity with "Riverdale" star Camila Mendes;

A discussion between thriller writers Wendy Walker ("Emma in the Night"), Andrea Bartz ("The Lost Night"), Rachel Howzell Hall ("They All Fall Down") and Michele Campbell ("A Stranger on the Beach");

Tickets are on sale now for $55 to $200 on showclix.com but amNewYork readers can get a 15 percent discount off general admission tickets today if they use the code AMNY15.