Turn some pages with a dog at your side at Riverhead Book's next "pup-up" reading room.

Brooklyn Bridge Park will serve as the setting for the pop-up on Aug. 17 when the New Yorker’s Jia Tolentino and Riverhead’s star authors Meg Wolitzer, Emma Straub, Julie Klam, Gilbert King and others will be in attendance with their own dogs.

From 4 to 7 p.m., bibliophiles will get to peruse and read Riverhead's dog-themed collection including books like "Black Leopard, Red Wolf" by Marlon James, "A Dog Walks Into a Nursing Home" by Sue Halpern, "Modern Lovers" by Emma Straub, and others.

Every hour, there will be a giveaway of Riverhead totes filled with signed books, a Riverhead dog bandanna and other dog goodies.

And of course, people are welcome to bring their dogs to enjoy the day at the park.

"The human-canine connection is so unique and powerful that many of our books explore the importance of this relationship, including this year’s National Book Award winner, 'The Friend' by Sigrid Nunez, or Julie Klam’s excellent nonfiction on dogs, 'Love at First Bark' and 'You Had Me at Woof,'" Min Jung Kim, a Riverhead spokeswoman, said.

Riverhead Books' pop-ups are always themed and take place in unexpected venues around New York City, like the stoop of a brownstone or at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, for example. The publishing house puts out its bookshelves, books, and invites people to sit and enjoy featured Riverhead titles.

Previous pop-ups have celebrated Caribbean Heritage Month at the Langston Hughes House in Harlem and Banned Books Week at Brooklyn Bridge Park.

Over the past year, the Riverhead Pop-Up Reading Room has gained a devoted following, according to the publishing house.

The fans are from the media, authors, booksellers and social media influencers, but also passersby who stumbled upon the pop-ups.

"Our pop-up reading rooms bring readers together to bond over our love for good books," Kim said. "It’s been an exciting way to build a reading community and to remind people of the joy and power of books. We’ve even seen people create impromptu book clubs at our pop-ups. They exchange phone numbers so they can keep in touch about the books they’ve seen and read."