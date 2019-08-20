More New Yorkers are discovering what their Rockaway neighbors have known all along: eating, playing and working in the beachfront community is a pretty good way to live.

The popular peninsula was on the way to regaining its former status as a top city resort destination when it was ravaged by Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Homes were lost to fire and floods and swaths of the beloved boardwalk were torn from their foundations.

But Rockaway’s fighting spirit prevailed. While more reconstruction is needed, a wave of restaurants and shops — and of course the beach — is luring millions of visitors.

If you can’t hitch a ride, hop on the A train, try out the NYC Ferry (at $2.75 per trip) or grab a roundtrip ride with the $30 OvR Rockaway Beach Bus, the $14 Alexis Van Lines or the $20 Rockaway Brewing Co. Brew Crusier to get to Rockaway, where a newly rebuilt boardwalk awaits. Here are some places to check out:

Watch the surfers and take a lesson with the pros As the city's only legal surfing beach, surfers hit the waves in Rockaway before the sun rises. By 7 a.m., the jetty around Beach 92nd Street is a busy spot. Surfing is also allowed between Beach 68 and Beach 71, Beach 87 to Beach 92 and Beach 110 to Beach 111 streets. If you want to do more than just enjoy the view, Locals Surf School offers group and private lessons from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The two-hour classes cost about $85. Appointments are strongly suggested, as they only accommodate walk-ins if there is room.

Enjoy a hearty croissant or tasty pastry Head over to the Rockaway Beach Bakery (87-10 Rockaway Beach Blvd.), a shop helmed by popular pastry chef Tracy Obolsky, that serves up La Colombe coffee, teas, housemade baked goods (walnut sticky buns, old fashioned doughnuts, blackberry-glazed lemon pound cake) and a cozy atmosphere. The ham-and-swiss everything croissant is the most popular, as is the quiche-of-the-day. You'll leave feeling ready for your day out and about.

Hit the beach, duh If you didn't take a surfing class, soak up some sun on the sand, anywhere from Beach 91st to 102nd streets. It can get packed, so make sure you grab your spot as early as you can. In the summer, lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

Check out old buildings and new art at Fort Tilden Stroll through the decommissioned military site with its beaches, dunes and abandoned buildings, which served the U.S. Army as a coastal fort during World War I through 1974, according to nps.gov. It's a short walk west from the beach and can be a nice getaway from the crowds and fun to explore. Two local arts groups, the Rockaway Artists Alliance and the Rockaway Theater Company, have set up shop in the buildings. The theater hosts live performances, while the alliance has exhibitions and art classes for all ages.

Eat lunch on the boardwalk or the beach Once you're ready for lunch, head to the Rockaway boardwalk where the refurbished, old-school concessions offer a dizzying variety of eats. Caracas at Beach 106th Street features arepas and empanadas; Brothers offers fresh smoothies and juices. The busy stalls at Beach 97th Street are home to more than 10 stands featuring beer and wine, natural ice pops, lobster rolls, BBQ, central Asian cuisine and burritos. Beer, burgers and fries can be found a few blocks down at Rippers, in the Beach 86th Street concession. If Caribbean food is more your style, the Dredsurfer Grill at Beach 17th Street serves up a large Caribbean menu.

Walk and shop Riis Park Beach Bazaar Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, head down the boardwalk to find the Riis Park Beach Bazaar, which is home to an eclectic mix of food, music, drinks and vendors like Lola Star, Flashback Fashion, Mad Hatter, Local Color NYC and others. Join other sandy-footed beachgoers for live music at the pavilion stage, grab a treat from People's Pops and take part in a volleyball clinic, beach party or another event that is sure to be on. Activities are listed at riisparkbeachbazaar.com.

Shop for handcrafted made in Rockaway gifts Hit Beach 116th Street, a commercial strip that includes delis, variety stores and some boutique shops like The Blue Bungalow (165 Beach 116th St., if you're looking for a Rockaway Beach-themed gift. Step inside this beachy oasis of blue-and-white to find everything from handcrafted jewelry and painted wineglasses to driftwood art and hand-painted oil prints. The store is known for its customized beach writings that are perfect for commemorating weddings, birthdays and other life events. Owners Liz Smith-Breslin and Jeanne Jamin, both born and raised in Rockaway, make many of the items themselves. Staffers also are more than happy to help you find just the right gift.