Female artists honored at Gracie Mansion exhibit 'She Persists'

"She Persists: A Century of Women Artists in New York City" encompasses 60 works of more than 40 artists — such as Diane Arbus, Cecily Brown, Guerilla Girls, Lee Krasner, Cindy Sherman and Faith Ringgold — who have all had formative experiences in New York City, according to the mayor's office. First Lady Chirlane McCray and the Gracie Mansion Conservancy are putting the exhibit on in a time of renewed attention to women in arts and politics and in tandem with the city's "She Built NYC" program to erect monuments to important New York women, according to a news release.