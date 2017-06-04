Sing for Hope pianos popping up around NYC

The annual Sing for Hope pianos program will roll out Monday to 60 locations around the city.

Aspiring Mozarts will have dozens of stylish public pianos to practice on this month, all spread throughout the urban jungle.

The annual Sing for Hope pianos program will roll out Monday to 60 locations around the city. Each piano will be in a public space and accessible to performers of all skill sets. The pianos will be painted with custom artwork designed by a who’s who of showbiz talent, such as “SNL” star Kate McKinnon, Roberta Flack and cast members from several Broadway shows, including “Aladdin,” “Beautiful” and “Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812.”

The monthlong program will launch with a performance in the financial district at noon Monday.

Jon Batiste, the bandleader for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” will lead 60 pianists at 28 Liberty Plaza in a unison rendition of Bach Prelude in C. Ten of the pianos will remain at the plaza, while the remaining 50 will be placed throughout all five boroughs. A full map of the piano locations is available at singforhope.org.

Locations include Yellowstone Park in Forest Hills, Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, Virginia Park in Parkchester and the Snug Harbor Cultural Center in Staten Island.

The program has been running for a decade and according to organizers reached 2 million people.