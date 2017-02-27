Social Pop-Up combines cocktails with local creations

Sip on a cocktail and explore items from local artists at the Sunday Social Pop-Up.

Art lovers may be opting out of a Sunday in bed for an upcoming free pop-up event.

Social Pop-Up, formed by new Brooklyn residents and artists Adrienne Charuel and Nathalie Helfer, is looking to bring both the art and artist community together with its upcoming Sunday Social event on March 12 from 5 to 9 p.m. Taking place at East Village’s The VNYL, the pop-up aims to stand out from your typical New York City temporary shop.

Helfer, a former Miami resident, said she was inspired by that city’s weekend art culture. The artist explained the event is meant to have more of a gallery feel than a purely shopping-based experience.

“We wanted to create a place for artists to showcase their work, and for the people coming in to get to know the artist better,” Helfer said

The Sunday Social Pop-Up will host works, goods and interactive experiences from 10 local artists, including henna tattooing from Sister2Sister Henna, aromatherapy from Aroma Veda NYC, and fiber art and illustrations from Charuel and Helfer, respectively. Cocktails from Marie Brizard liqueurs and complimentary snacks from Michel et Augustin will be on hand for attendees to enjoy while perusing the art and listening to music from local and international DJs.

Helfer and Charuel are looking to have the Sunday Social Pop-Up as a recurring local event, collaborating with a variety of local spaces to host, and artists to feature.

The VNYL is at 100 Third Ave. RSVP to the Sunday Social Pop-Up early to receive a free cocktail at the event. For more details, visit eventbrite.com.