The Irish may have St. Patrick's Day, but the Scottish have an entire week.

From April 1 to 8, New York City will celebrate the contributions Scots have made in the U.S. with a Tartan Day Parade and multiple dance, food and cultural events.

For instance, did you know the song "Auld Lang Syne" by Robert Burns is a Scots-language poem set to a traditional folk song? Or that 33 U.S. presidents had Scottish ancestry? Even Mickey Mouse was voiced by a Scot for 40 years.

Here's what you need to know about Tartan Week:

What is Tartan Week?

It started with one day.

April 6 is National Tartan Day, which was memorialized in 1998 by the U.S. Senate to recognize the contributions of Scottish-Americans. The next year, a small group of Scottish-Americans gathered with two pipe bands and marched from the British consulate to the United Nations building. The procession has grown substantially in its 21 years to include hundreds of pipes and thousands of spectators.

It wasn't until 2002 that the National Tartan Day New York Committee was formed to organize Tartan-themed events. There were so many that they decided to celebrate it all during "Tartan Week."

"Tartan" is actually the plaid fabric that Scottish clansmen would wear on their kilts. Clans today still have official tartans attributed to their names, too.

So, when is it?

It all kicks off on April 1 and wraps up on April 8.

When and where is the parade?

On Saturday, April 6, pipers and drummers will step off at 2 p.m. on Sixth Avenue at West 45th Street and march to 55th Street.

Who will we see in the parade?

Sir Billy Connolly, the stand-up comedian, musician and actor who the Scotts nicknamed the "Big Yin," is leading the parade as grand marshal, followed by solo pipers, full pipe bands, drummers, highland dancers, Scottish clans in kilts and excitingly, Scottish dogs. (The dogs will be judged in a competition by Connolly's wife, Dr. Pamela Stephenson, who is an acclaimed psychologist.)

“I’m thrilled to be this year’s grand marshal of the New York City Tartan Day Parade," Connolly said in a statement on nyctartanweek.org. "I can’t wait to hear all those bagpipes echoing off the skyscrapers and to see Sixth Avenue awash with thousands of swaying kilts. It’s going to be brilliant.”

Past grand marshals have included actor Sean Connery (2002), actor Alan Cumming (2009), KT Tunstall (2018) and many others.

How else can I celebrate?

There are many events throughout the next two weeks, from kilted yoga to a dance workshop and a whiskey tasting. Here are some of our favorites: