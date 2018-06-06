It’s Pride Month and time to wave your rainbow flag high. Although New York City’s Pride March is legendary and partying on Fire Island is always lit, beyond the Pines here are five other U.S. cities to visit that cater to and celebrate the LGBTQ community during Pride — and year-round.

Provincetown, Massachusetts

The Cape Cod beach town hosted its first Pride celebration this month. Year-round, Provincetown is a creative hub for drag, cabaret and street performers, plus museums and galleries featuring shows for and by the queer community. The culinary scene is also alluring, with foodie gems like Jimmy’s HideAway (179 Commercial St., 508-487-1011, jimmyshideaway.com) and watering holes like Little Bar at the A-House (4-6 Masonic Pl., 508-487-3169, ahouse.com), P-town’s oldest bar.

Where to stay: Land’s End Inn (22 Commercial St., 508- 487-0706, landsendinn.com) has 18 luxe rooms steps from the beach; the Provincetown Hotel at Gabriel’s (102 Bradford St., 508-487-3232, provincetownhotel.com) offers complimentary made-to-order breakfast and private concierge service.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

The coastal city has long been an inclusive, safe haven for the gay community, welcoming 1.5 million LGBTQ travelers annually, according to its visitors bureau. The Wilton Manors neighborhood is home to the World AIDS Museum and Educational Center (closed Mondays and Tuesdays; 1201 NE. 26th St. Suite 111, 954-390-0550, worldaidsmuseum.org) and wine and dine options such as “Top Chef” alum Josie Smith-Malave’s champagne raw bar Bubbles + Pearls (closed Sundays; 2037 Wilton Dr., 954-533-9553, bubblesnpearls.com) and Rumors Bar & Grill (2426 Wilton Dr., 954-565-8851, www.rumorsbarwiltonmanors.com), a destination for drag brunch and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” viewings.

Where to stay: Consider the gay-owned-and-operated Grand Resort and Spa (539 N. Birch Rd., 954-630-3000, grandresort.net), or the recently renovated W Fort Lauderdale (401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., 954-414-8200, wfortlauderdalehotel.com).

New Orleans

The Big Easy has a full itinerary in store for LGBTQ visitors, including drag brunch at the Country Club (634 Louisa St., 504-945-0742, thecountryclubneworleans.com) on Saturdays, and exploring the French Quarter’s “Lavender Line,” at St. Ann and Bourbon streets, where you’ll find Café Lafitte in Exile (901 Bourbon St., 504-522-8397, lafittes.com), which claims to be the oldest gay bar in the U.S. In the colorful Faubourg Marigny district, visit the New Orleans AIDS Memorial at Washington Square Park (aidsmemorial.info).

Where to stay: The Drifter Hotel (3522 Tulane Ave., 504-605-4644, thedrifterhotel.com) has a pool and pop-up food vendors; NOPSI Hotel (317 Baronne St., 844-439-1463, nopsihotel.com) is a former municipal building turned luxe property.

Philadelphia

Landmarked by rainbow street signs, Philly’s vibrant Gayborhood runs from 11th to Broad streets and from Chestnut to Pine streets. Highlights include “Top Chef” standout Sylva Senat’s French-American bistro Maison 208 (208 S. 13th St., 215-999-1020, maison208.com), cocktails and dancing at Woody’s (202 S. 13th St., woodysbar.com) and partying into the wee hours at Voyeur (1221 St. James St., 215-735-5772, voyeurnightclub.com).

Where to stay: The Alexander Inn (12th and Spruce streets, 215-923-3535, alexanderinn.com) offers free continental breakfast daily; the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Philadelphia (117 S. 17th St., 215-563-5006, hotelpalomar-philadelphia.com) treats guests to a complimentary wine hour daily.

Phoenix

Check out the trendy eateries, shops and galleries in the LGBTQ-friendly Melrose District, including Charlie’s Phoenix (727 W. Camelback Rd., 602-265-0224, charliesphoenix.com), a country-themed gay bar. Downtown highlights include Phoenix Public Market Café (14 E. Pierce St., 602-253-2700, phxpublicmarket.com) for coffee and breakfast treats, Pomo Pizzeria Bianco (closed Mondays; 705 N. First St., 602-795-2555, pomopizzeria.com) for authentic, wood-fired Neapolitan pies, and the arts district Roosevelt Row (Roosevelt Street from Seventh Avenue to 16th Street), which is peppered with funky murals.

Where to stay: Indulge in spa treatments and enjoy scenic views at Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch (7500 E. Doubletree Ranch Rd., 480-444-123, scottsdale.regency.hyatt.com) or Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa (6114 N. Scottsdale Rd., 480-368-1234, scottsdale.andaz.hyatt.com).