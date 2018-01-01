Being under 21 in New York City can feel pretty limiting when you want to party. While your older friends can hang out to the early morning hours at bars and concert halls, your age may hold you back.

Luckily, there are ways to still have fun which don't involve a fake ID. There are plenty of spaces in the city to party 'till the break of dawn, or at least into the a.m. hours, without age restrictions.

From DIY venues to nightclubs with 18-and-over nights and all-ages concert halls, you don't have to miss out at all.

We've gathered a list of places to check out when you're looking to have fun and don't want to be worried about being "too young."

The Bell House

This space is both a restaurant and live music venue that regularly offers all ages shows and 16+ shows. The Bell House is formerly a 1920s warehouse that was converted to an event space in 2008. Since then, it's been host to indie rock concerts, podcast recordings, "Harry Potter Yule Ball," and charity events. (149 Seventh St., Gowanus, thebellhouseny.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Anna Webber)

Q.E.D

This performance space and creative learning venue is open to all, but general programming is for those 18 and older (and 16+ if with an adult). Not only does it offer affordable stand-up comedy, sketch, improv, poetry, readings and other shows, but it also puts on arts and crafts classes. At Q.E.D., you could learn how to embroider, pickle vegetables, home brewing and more. Classes range in price, but shows are typically free or low-priced. (27-18 23rd St., Astoria, qedastoria.com) (Credit: Shaye Weaver)

Gramercy Theater

This all-ages theater is an intimate concert venue that has hosted the Counting Crows, Huey Lewis and the News, The Jonas Brothers, Rufus Wainwright, Spoon and Jay-Z, among other events like The New Yorker Festival (pictured). (127 E. 23rd St., Manhattan, mercuryeastpresents.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Toth)

Irving Plaza

Since 1927, Irving Plaza has been a theater and performance space and boasts a rich history of shows, including the People's Songs Hootenannies with Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie, the Talking Heads, the Ramones, U2, Bob Dylan and more. It also hosts fun shows like Emo Night Brooklyn and Wizard U. NYC for "Harry Potter" fans. The Plaza is an all ages venue, so grab your friends and see a show. (17 Irving Pl., Manhattan, www.mercuryeastpresents.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo)

Market Hotel

After closing following a police raid in 2010, Market Hotel returned as a legitimate show space on Jan. 22, 2016. The Todd P venue is known for its avant and indie shows and its welcoming environment. Head to the venue's slew of DIY, all-ages performances. (1140 Myrtle Ave., Brooklyn, facebook.com/markethotel) (Credit: Georgia Kral)

Postcrypt Coffeehouse

This underground venue -- no really, it's in the basement of St. Paul's Chapel at Columbia University -- offers live acoustic music as well as poetry readings and stand-up comedy acts every Friday and Saturday night through the academic year from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Postcrypt is completely student-run and provides a relaxed, friendly atmosphere. The venue only seats about 30 people though, so get there early to grab a seat. (1160 Amsterdam Ave., Manhattan, blogs.cuit.columbia.edu) (Credit: @postcryptcoffeehouse via Instagram)

Bowery Poetry Club

This fixture on the Bowery has been open since 2001 and is home to poetry, art and spoken word classes, also showcasing local talent at evening poetry slams. Founder Bob Holman is also behind Bowery Arts & Science, a nonprofit organization that works to develop artists and works of art, at the same address. (308 Bowery, Manhattan, bowerypoetry.com) (Credit: Getty Images for Magnolia Rain Pictures / Jason Kempin )

Birdland Jazz Club

Dubbed the "jazz corner of the world" for showcasing serious talent over the years (Count Basie, John Coltrane, Sid Torin), Birdland is a mecca for big bands and Creole-inspired cooking. The speakeasy-style venue is open to all ages. (315 W. 44th St., Manhattan, birdlandjazz.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Cory Schwartz)

Lips Drag Queen Show Palace

Drag (ahem) your under-21 friends to Lips for dinner and a show. The alternative dinner theater venue hosts a variety of daily drag shows. The shows are open to anyone over 16, except for age-restricted shows. If you're 21 and under, you'll need to make a reservation before 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. (227 E. 56th St., Manhattan, lipsnyc.com) (Credit: Lips Drag Queen Show Palaec via Facebook)

(Le) Poisson Rouge

This offbeat cabaret venue puts up a variety of performance arts shows and has welcomed high-profile acts, including Yo Yo Ma, Florence & the Machine and many more. LPR is known for its drag game show "Linda Loves Bingo" and plays host to the Winter Jazz Fest, too. Acts vary when it comes to age requirements, but many shows are 18 and up. (158 Bleecker St., Manhattan, lpr.com) (Credit: Getty Images for Clarke Schools / Cindy Ord )

Bowlmor

Who doesn't love bowling? The famous spot is all ages, except on Fridays and Saturdays after 9 p.m. at its Times Square location and after 8 p.m. in Chelsea Piers. Besides bowling, this event space offers a variety of activities from laser tag to arcade games. (222 W. 44th St. & Pier 60/23rd & W. Side Hwy., Chelsea Piers, bowlmor.com) (Credit: Getty Images for T.J. Martell Foundation / Rob Kim )

The Bowery Ballroom

Unlike the Mercury Lounge on nearby Houston Street, the Bowery Ballroom presents shows that are 18+ and even 16+. The venue, which is mostly standing room, gives great views of the stage, no matter where you are. Past acts include Car Seat Headrest, Foy Vance and Bastille. (6 Delancey St., Manhattan, boweryballroom) (Credit: Getty Images / Christopher Polk )

Terminal 5

This popular concert venue in Hell's Kitchen delivers a vibrant music scene, offering events ranging from all ages to 18 and up. A variety of acts, from alt-rock band The Neighbourhood to rapper Schoolboy Q, have taken the stage here. (610 W. 56th St., Manhattan, terminal5nyc.com) (Credit: Getty Images for Tuner / Dimitrios Kambouris )

B.B. King Blues Club and Grill

B.B. King Blues Club and Grill frequently brings back the oldies with a variety of nostalgic cover bands mixed into its weekly lineup of performances. Enjoy tributes to Aretha Franklin, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, as well as a variety of touring bands. Some late-night shows are 21+, so be sure to check the website before buying your ticket. (237 W 42 St., Manhattan, bbkingblues.com) (Credit: Getty Images for Urban Arts Partnership / Nicholas Hunt)

SOB's

SOB's (Sound of Brazil) in far west SoHo hosts live music and DJ events, with varying ages from 16 and up to 21 and up. This downtown spot is a good place to check out if you're looking for a night of dancing. (204 Varick St., Manhattan, sobs.com) (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / TImothy A. Clary )

Silent Barn

Silent Barn is a community space that serves as an artist collective and DIY music venue. The all-ages space has a full lineup of affordable events, from indie to punk, alternative and out-there shows. Grab some friends and discover new music at shows ranging from $8 to $10. (603 Bushwick Ave., Brooklyn, silentbarn.org) (Credit: The Silent Barn via Facebook )

Trans-Pecos

Despite its off-the-beaten-path location, Trans-Pecos, which is actually the old Silent Barn location, books shows that are always offered to an all-ages crowd. The venue hosts a variety of DJ and techno performers, as well as local artists. (915 Wyckoff Ave., Queens, thetranspecos.com) (Credit: Trans-Pecos via Facebook )

Nuyorican Poets Cafe

Considered an East Village staple, the Nuyorican Poets Cafe is a go-to spot for enjoying an evening with a variety of creative performances. In addition to poetry, it hosts music and visual art performances. (236 E. Third St., Manhattan, nuyorican.com) (Credit: Nuyorican Poets Cafe via Facebook )

Knitting Factory

The Knitting Factory in Brooklyn offers a wide variety of concerts, from 18+ and up. Grab your friends and see an affordable show when local bands and touring acts take the stage. Lady Gaga and Modest Mouse got their start here, so you never know what next big act will be playing. (361 Metropolitan Ave., Williamsburg, bk.knittingfactory.com) (Credit: Getty Images for VH1 / Andrew H. Walker )

Beacon Theatre

Considered the older sister to Radio City Music Hall, Beacon Theatre hosts programs of all types for all ages. Listen to some of your favorite artists on the same stage the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, Michael Jackson and Queen once played on. ( 2124 Broadway, Manhattan, beacontheatre.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard )

Village Vanguard

The Village Vanguard jazz club has been groovin' since 1935. Celebrate with them and jam out to a variety of performers. Enjoy tunes from the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra every Monday night, as well as weekly residencies of local artists. (178 Seventh Ave. S, Manhattan, villagevanguard.com) (Credit: Village Vanguard via Facebook)

Frames Bowling Lounge

Frames offers much more than just lane time; you can also play billiards, sing karaoke or engage in an intense match in its table tennis lounge. Make sure to keep track of time while you're having fun -- the Lounge is 21 and up after 8 p.m. (550 Ninth Ave., Manhattan, framesnyc.com) (Credit: Frames Bowling Lounge)