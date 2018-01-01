Being under 21 in New York City can feel pretty limiting when you want to party. While your older friends can hang out to the early morning hours at bars and concert halls, your age may hold you back.

Luckily, there are ways to still have fun which don't involve a fake ID. There are plenty of spaces in the city to party 'till the break of dawn, or at least into the a.m. hours, without age restrictions.

From DIY venues to nightclubs with 18-and-over nights and all-ages concert halls, you don't have to miss out at all.

We've gathered a list of places to check out when you're looking to have fun and don't want to be worried about being "too young."