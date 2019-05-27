New Yorkers will mark Pride and Stonewall 50 with street art.

Until mid-June, graffiti and street artists will be covering city walls with paint at 50 locations across the five boroughs for the World Mural Project.

Each mural will reflect and honor the struggle, strides and beauty found within the LGBTQ community in its own way, according to organizers.

Street artists Buff Monster, Tatyana Fazlalizadeh, Nomad Clan, Kunle Martins aka Earsnot IRAK Crew, Gianni Lee, STIK and Solus (pictured) are just a few participants in the project. Murals will be unveiled one by one throughout the month.

"Art, in all its forms, has always been an integral means of expression in the LGBTQIA+ community, and particularly meaningful to the fabric of New York City’s culture," Chris Frederick, the executive director of NYC Pride, said in a statement. "Street art is a poetic example of this expression and the 50 WorldPride muralists will, no doubt, combine beauty and poignant messaging at a time when our collective stories can be — and must be — told."

The project is a collaboration between NYC Pride, LISA Project, HSBC Bank and Macy's and will show up in Williamsburg, Long Island City, Mott Haven, Staten Island and across Manhattan. Macy's at Herald Square is unveiling its own murals within its windows on June 6.