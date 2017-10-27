Nestled between East Harlem and East 79th Street, Yorkville is a neighborhood within the Upper East Side that boasts a rich history of immigration and still has bustling mom-and-pop shops.
During the 19th and 20th centuries, the neighborhood was largely populated by German immigrants, though it also drew significant numbers of people from Czechoslovakia, Poland, Hungary, Lebanon and Ireland.
Area shops and restaurants -- such as Glaser's Bake Shop and Schiller's Stube -- still reflect that history, and a number of longtime churches still grace its streets.
The area has remained largely separated because of its lack of subway access -- until the Second Avenue subway debuted in early 2017. We've rounded up some of the must-do activities and good dining options in the neighborhood that's never been easier to travel to.
Take the Second Avenue Subway
Grab a hearty breakfast at Mellow Yellow Coffee & Vibes
Tour Gracie Mansion
Stroll along the East River Esplanade
Buy a brat at Schaller's Stube
Stop in Glaser's Bake Shop for a sweet pick-me-up
Stop in EarthworksNYC for locally made art
Pet the feline resident of Logos Book Store
