Nestled between East Harlem and East 79th Street, Yorkville is a neighborhood within the Upper East Side that boasts a rich history of immigration and still has bustling mom-and-pop shops.

During the 19th and 20th centuries, the neighborhood was largely populated by German immigrants, though it also drew significant numbers of people from Czechoslovakia, Poland, Hungary, Lebanon and Ireland.

Area shops and restaurants -- such as Glaser's Bake Shop and Schiller's Stube -- still reflect that history, and a number of longtime churches still grace its streets.

The area has remained largely separated because of its lack of subway access -- until the Second Avenue subway debuted in early 2017. We've rounded up some of the must-do activities and good dining options in the neighborhood that's never been easier to travel to.

Take the Second Avenue Subway

Prior to the launch of the Second Avenue subway line, getting to Manhattan's Yorkville neighborhood required some work, including walking two avenue blocks. Now, the line is open and each Q train station (Lexington Avenue / 63rd Street, 72nd Street / Second Avenue, 86th Street / Second, 96th Street / Second) boasts artwork from renowned artists, including Chuck Close, above. (Credit: Shaye Weaver)

Grab a hearty breakfast at Mellow Yellow Coffee & Vibes

Check out Yorkville's Mellow Yellow cafe on 90th Street and First Avenue. The eatery, which reflects the immigrant residents from Czechoslovakia, Poland, Hungary, Lebanon and Ireland who moved there in the last century, offers muffins and coffee but also has a menu featuring flavors form the East. One of those dishes is Shakshuka: an Israeli brunch dish with poached eggs, olives and Moroccan tomato sauce served in a skillet. (Credit: Shaye Weaver)

Tour Gracie Mansion

Gracie Mansion is another Yorkville highlight. New York City mayors have started and ended their days here since 1942. Walking through Carl Shurz Park, you'll see a piece of architectural history that has been in the neighborhood since 1799. The yellow mansion with green shutters on East End Avenue and 88th Street is gated, but it's open for guided tours on Tuesdays. Admission is free but reservations are required. (Credit: Shaye Weaver)

Stroll along the East River Esplanade

After strolling past Gracie Mansion, take a walk along the esplanade, which runs adjacent to Carl Schurz Park from East 90th to 83rd streets and is part of the Bobby Wagner Walk Course. You'll have views of Roosevelt Island and Queens. (Credit: Shaye Weaver)

Buy a brat at Schaller's Stube

Yorkville's 80-year-old butcher shop Schaller & Weber on Second Avenue and 86th Street opened a sidewalk sausage bar two years ago that boasts German fare. The Stube offers wursts, $6 German beers on tap, soft pretzels, potato salad and fried chicken, among other menu options. Walk up to the window and order a Saigon Special (pictured), a spicy bauernwurst topped with daikon-carrot slaw, cucumber, jalapeño, cilantro and Sriracha aioli for $10. (Credit: Shaye Weaver)

Stop in Glaser's Bake Shop for a sweet pick-me-up

This traditional German bakery has been around since 1902 and still has the white tile flooring and apothecary-style wood cabinets, not to mention classic tasty treats including Bavarian almond cookies, rainbow cookies, brownies, black and whites, eclairs -- and for the holidays, spiced German cookies like Lebkuchen and Pfefferneusse. Herb Glaser (pictured), third generation, runs the shop with his family and still can be seen in the kitchen working the dough. The shop is cash only. (1670 First Ave. at 87th Street) (Credit: Shaye Weaver)

Stop in EarthworksNYC for locally made art

This pottery studio doesn't take walk-ins, but you can certainly stop in to peruse and purchase locally made art. EarthworksNYC holds seasonal 10-week classes for beginners through advanced artists and sells their works. (During December, you'll have even more of a selection during the annual holiday show.) You'll find colorful dishes, impressive bowls and stoneware, and some fun pieces like a bowl that looks like a pig (pictured, top left). Owner Sara Patterson says there's been a studio at that location for about 30 years and it's become a haven for people who want to exercise their creativity. "When you make something from nothing, it's the essence of being human," she says. "It's very satisfying." (1705 First Ave. at 89th Street) (Credit: Earthworks NYC via Facebook)

Pet the feline resident of Logos Book Store

This hidden gem evokes the bookstores of yesteryear and the Shop Around the Corner from "You've Got Mail." Opened in 1975, the Christian-centric store is small but lined with a variety of titles, including many children's and spiritual books. Its resident cat, Boo Boo, also makes for a charming visit, too. Its owner, Harris Healy, consistently hosts book discussions, readings and studies. (1575 York Ave. at 84th Street) (Credit: Shaye Weaver)

Fill your belly at The Penrose

Whether you want a fancy-ish meal and cocktail or prefer to imbibe the classics, stop in The Penrose for its varied menus. Food options - ranging from $5 to about $14 - include a PLT (that's with crispy pancetta) and mac and cheese, which you can pair with an IPA or custom beverage. You'll also find a small late-night menu for dining after midnight. The restaurant features unique homey touches including brick walls, a wood ceiling, metal bar and a tile floor. (1590 Second Ave. at 82nd Street) (Credit: Shaye Weaver)

End your day with a pint at Ryan's Daughter

While the pub has been open since 1979, the bar itself has around since around Prohibition -- and you can feel it when you walk in. It takes your eyes a few seconds to adjust to the darker space as you walk toward the wooden bar that always has 13 beers on tap. The space regularly has something going on, whether it's football and free wings on Sundays, trivia nights on Mondays, live jazz on Thursdays or weekly New York City FC viewings with free shepherd's pie. Mick Mellamphy, a co-owner, (pictured left, with co-owner Jim Gerding) says the pub is "flying a flag for old school city pubs," and is a "dying breed in a land of craft beers and mocktails." (350 E. 85th St. at First Avenue) (Credit: Shaye Weaver)