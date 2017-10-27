Nestled between East Harlem and East 79th Street, Yorkville is a neighborhood within the Upper East Side that boasts a rich history of immigration and still has bustling mom-and-pop shops.

During the 19th and 20th centuries, the neighborhood was largely populated by German immigrants, though it also drew significant numbers of people from Czechoslovakia, Poland, Hungary, Lebanon and Ireland.

Area shops and restaurants -- such as Glaser's Bake Shop and Schiller's Stube -- still reflect that history, and a number of longtime churches still grace its streets.

The area has remained largely separated because of its lack of subway access -- until the Second Avenue subway debuted in early 2017. We've rounded up some of the must-do activities and good dining options in the neighborhood that's never been easier to travel to.