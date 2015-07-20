7 train extension to open in September 2015

The new station will open on 34th Street and 11th Avenue by September 13.

The No. 7 train will finally begin running on the far West Side in September, the MTA said Monday.

A new, $2.4 billion subway stop on 34th Street and 11th Avenue will open by Sept. 13, officials said. It could open earlier that month, but is unlikely to open in August.

The city-funded extension from the Times Square station was set originally to open in December 2013. Former Mayor Bloomberg took a ceremonial subway run to 11th Avenue that month, but the station’s opening has been snagged for years.

Its delays ranged from problems installing the station’s elevators, which will run at an incline, to snags in testing its safety systems.

The MTA began training its dispatchers and train operators to run trains to the new station in the spring.

The last finished subway extension was the 63rd Street line in 1989.

