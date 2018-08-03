Southbound A and C train service was suspended in lower Manhattan because of a work train with mechanical problems Friday morning, the MTA said.

The suspension is between West Fourth Street-Washington Square and Fulton Street. There are also delays and some reroutes on southbound A, C and E trains between 59th Street-Columbus Circle and Jay Street-MetroTech, the MTA said.

The work train with the mechanical problems is in the Cranberry Tube between Manhattan and Brooklyn.

“The first rescue train is arriving to pull the stalled work train from the tube between Manhattan and Brooklyn,” the transit agency tweeted at about 7:50 a.m. “This effort may require two rescue trains because of the weight of the diesel engines and the cars carrying continuous welded rail. We will keep you updated.”

Service changes on the A and C lines were first reported shortly after 5 a.m.