Amtrak, NJ Transit trains delayed after train stalls outside Penn Station

The train was stalled on the west side of Penn Station, blocking several tracks, Amtrak said.

Amtrak and New Jersey Transit trains were delayed Tuesday morning after an Amtrak train stalled outside of Penn Station, officials said.

The disabled train, #232, was stalled on the west side of Penn Station, blocking several tracks, an Amtrak spokeswoman said.

The train eventually arrived at Penn Station at about 9 a.m., 45 minutes late, according to the Amtrak website. Normal operations resumed, but delays on Amtrak and NJ Transit continued for at least an hour.

NJ Transit tweeted that there were 45 minute delays at about 9 a.m., but said trains were operating on or close to schedule by 10:30 a.m.

Amtrak did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

This incident is the latest in a number of disabled or derailed trains plaguing Penn Station. Multiple politicians have called for investigations into the decaying rails at the station.